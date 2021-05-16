Cameron Eden’s clutch late hits help Vancouver Canadians send Spokane Indians to fifth-straight loss

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Cameron Eden tied it in the ninth to force extras, then his double off the wall with one out in the 11th inning lifted the Vancouver Canadians over the Spokane Indians 7-6 in the finale of a six-game High-A West League series at Ron Tonkin Field on Sunday.

The loss is the Indians’ fifth straight. Spokane broke out of a batting slump with 10 hits – including three for extra bases.

The Indians (2-10) had a chance in the 10th as a wild pitch moved the free runner to third with no outs, but three straight popouts left the runner stranded.

Spokane rallied to take the lead in the ninth – all with two down. Niko Decolati singled and went to third on a Brenton Doyle single. Doyle stole second and Michael Toglia was walked before Willie MacIver lined a single to provide the go-ahead runs.

Doyle finished 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI and is hitting .317 for the Indians.

Vancouver (8-4) tied in the bottom half as Tanner Kirwer singled, stole second and scored after Eden’s liner deflected off LJ Hatch’s glove at third.

Eden finished 4 for 6 with two runs and a stolen base.

Ronny Brito hit a two-run homer for Vancouver in the third.

Indians starter Chris McMahon, the Colorado Rockies No. 8 prospect, went six innings and allowed 10 hits and a walk with two strikeouts. PJ Poulin struck out five in two scoreless innings of relief.

Canadians starter Paxton Schultz struck out eight over four innings, but was tagged for three earned runs.

A six-game series with the Seattle Mariners’ High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox starts Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Avista Stadium.