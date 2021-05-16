The Dirt: Former Empire Dance Shop building to be converted into apartments

A building that formerly housed a longtime dance retailer could be converted into apartments, according to a permit application filed with the city last week.

Casper, Wyoming-based Rad Space LLC, whose principal is Paul Williams, filed the application to change the building’s use from retail to multifamily. The conversion will make way for the Sherman Apartments, which will contain nine units spanning a total of 6,400 square feet at 131 S. Sherman St.

Spokane-based Haines Architecture is designing the project, which is valued at $600,000, according to the application.

Rad Space LLC purchased the building for $325,000 in December 2019, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

It’s not the first time Williams has proposed plans for the building.

Rad Space LLC filed a predevelopment application in October to transform the building into a retail and residential mixed-use project with exterior façade improvements.

At the time, it was unclear if longtime tenant Empire Dance Shop, founded in 1950, would remain in the building. In December, Empire Dance Shop announced on its website it would be moving to 5004 E. Sprague Ave.

Middle school project progresses

Spokane Public Schools is moving forward with a $49 million project to replace Sacajawea Middle School.

Spokane-based ALSC Architects filed a predevelopment application on behalf of Spokane Public Schools to rebuild the two-story, 140,000-square-foot middle school with more than 84 parking spaces at 401 W. 33rd Ave.

Construction is expected to begin in March, according to the application.

The school is slated to open in August 2023, according to Spokane Public Schools’ website.

The project contractor was not specified in the application.

The Sacajawea Middle School replacement is among several projects approved by voters in 2018. The $495.3 million bond will fund construction of three new middle schools, replacement of three existing middle schools and additional space for programs, among other things.

Air quality office to be youth shelter

The Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency’s office on Augusta Avenue will be converted into a youth shelter, according to a building permit application filed with the city.

Spokane-based Architecture All Forms filed a predevelopment application on behalf of Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho to convert the office building into a nearly 5,000-square-foot youth shelter with space for 44 guests at 3104 E. Augusta Ave.

Plans also call for constructing a one-story, 1,130-square-foot addition to the east side of the building.

Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency is moving to the Enduris Building, 1610 S. Technology Blvd, Suite 101, on June 1, according to its website.