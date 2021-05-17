Dierks Bentley to headline Northern Quest’s outdoor concert series on July 30

Country superstar Dierks Bentley was announced Monday as the final headliner in Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s 10th Annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup, bringing the total to 14 shows this season. Bentley is set to take the BECU Live outdoor stage on July 30.

Bentley, a 14-time Grammy nominee, has won Academy of Country Music Awards, Country Music Association Awards, CMT Music Awards and an iHeartRadio Music Award. He co-hosted the ACM Awards with Luke Bryan in 2016-2017.

His many top hits include “What Was I Thinkin’,” “Come a Little Closer,” “Settle for a Slowdown,” “Every Mile a Memory,” “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go),” “Sideways,” “5-1-5-0,” “I Hold On,” “Drunk on a Plane,” “Somewhere on a Beach,” “Different for Girls,” “Black,” “Woman, Amen” and “Living.”

Tickets for Bentley go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday at northernquest.com. Here’s the 2021 Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup:

• Jeff Dunham, July 10: Tickets are $59, $69, $79 and $99 (on sale now)

• Ice Cube, July 22: Tickets are $49, $59, $79 and $99 (on sale now)

• Smokey Robinson, July 24: Tickets are $59, $69, $79 and $99 (on sale now)

• Dierks Bentley, July 30: Tickets are $69, $89, $109 and $129 (on sale Friday)

• Rodney Carrington, Aug. 6: Tickets are $49, $59 and $79 (on sale now)

• Billy Idol, Aug. 12: Tickets are $49, $59, $79 and $99 (on sale now)

• Brantley Gilbert, Aug. 13: Tickets are $59, $79, $89 and $109 (on sale now)

• Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with guest Tonic, Aug. 20: Tickets are $39, $49, $69 and $89 (on sale now)

• Sammy Hagar & the Circle, Aug. 22: Tickets are $59, $69, $89 and $109 (on sale now)

• Roger Daltrey with Dan Bern, Sept. 1: Tickets are $49, $59, $79 and $99 (on sale now)

• Foreigner, Sept. 16: Tickets are $49, $59, $79 and $99 (on sale now)

• Sublime With Rome and Lifehouse, Sept. 19: Tickets are $59, $69, $79 and $99 (on sale now)

• Darius Rucker, Sept. 24: Tickets are $59, $79, $99 and $119 (on sale now)

• Old Dominion with Caitlyn Smith, Sept. 25: Tickets are $59, $69-GA, $89 and $109 (on sale now)

All Northern Quest outdoor summer concerts are reserved seating only. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All concerts require guests ages 16 and younger to be accompanied by an adult.