Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Hudson Buth wins twice by pin, Mt. Spokane sweeps Central Valley, Ferris in GSL wrestling openers

UPDATED: Mon., May 17, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and around Eastern Washington and North Idaho

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 52, Central Valley 16: Hudson Buth (138) and Riler Bonser (152) won by pin to help the Wildcats (2-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Casey Howerton (170) won by major decision. 

Mt. Spokane 55, Ferris 22: Holden Hohman (182) and Jordan Campbell (160) won and the Wildcats topped the visiting Saxons (0-2). Preston Newcomb (220) and Hayden Wienclaw (285) earned wins for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 43, Ferris 30: Ephraim Watkins (285) earned a major decision over Hayden Wienclaw to help the Bullpups (1-1) over the Saxons (0-2) at Mt. Spokane. Isaac Muniz (126), Joshua Neiwert (132) and Ivan Acosta (138) picked up wins for the Pups.

Central Valley 48, Gonzaga Prep 33: Hunter Williams (170) and Jared Clark (182) won by technical fall and the Bears (1-0) topped the Bullpups (1-0) at Mt. Spokane. Q’Veli Quintanilla (152) and Ephraim Watkins (285) earned their second wins of the day for G-Prep.

Rogers 42, Shadle Park 28: Mason Acord (152) earned a pin over Zachary Pugh in 1:13 and the visiting Pirates (1-0) topped the Highlanders (0-2) in a GSL 2A season opener. Isaac Sweeney (160), Christian Sweeney (182) and Jordan Searles (285) also earned wins for Rogers. 

Othello 54, Shadle Park 21: Giovanni Love (285) and Terrill Freeman (182) both won by pin to lift the visiting Huskies (1-0) over the Highlanders (0-2). Juan Escobar (170) won by pin for SP, his second win of the day.

