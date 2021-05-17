Prep roundup: Hudson Buth wins twice by pin, Mt. Spokane sweeps Central Valley, Ferris in GSL wrestling openers

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and around Eastern Washington and North Idaho

Wrestling

Mt. Spokane 52, Central Valley 16: Hudson Buth (138) and Riler Bonser (152) won by pin to help the Wildcats (2-0) beat the visiting Bears (1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Casey Howerton (170) won by major decision.

Mt. Spokane 55, Ferris 22: Holden Hohman (182) and Jordan Campbell (160) won and the Wildcats topped the visiting Saxons (0-2). Preston Newcomb (220) and Hayden Wienclaw (285) earned wins for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 43, Ferris 30: Ephraim Watkins (285) earned a major decision over Hayden Wienclaw to help the Bullpups (1-1) over the Saxons (0-2) at Mt. Spokane. Isaac Muniz (126), Joshua Neiwert (132) and Ivan Acosta (138) picked up wins for the Pups.

Central Valley 48, Gonzaga Prep 33: Hunter Williams (170) and Jared Clark (182) won by technical fall and the Bears (1-0) topped the Bullpups (1-0) at Mt. Spokane. Q’Veli Quintanilla (152) and Ephraim Watkins (285) earned their second wins of the day for G-Prep.

Rogers 42, Shadle Park 28: Mason Acord (152) earned a pin over Zachary Pugh in 1:13 and the visiting Pirates (1-0) topped the Highlanders (0-2) in a GSL 2A season opener. Isaac Sweeney (160), Christian Sweeney (182) and Jordan Searles (285) also earned wins for Rogers.

Othello 54, Shadle Park 21: Giovanni Love (285) and Terrill Freeman (182) both won by pin to lift the visiting Huskies (1-0) over the Highlanders (0-2). Juan Escobar (170) won by pin for SP, his second win of the day.