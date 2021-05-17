Tesla on autopilot crashes into patrol car; no one hurt
UPDATED: Mon., May 17, 2021
Associated Press
LAKE STEVENS – A Tesla in autopilot mode crashed into a Snohomish County deputy’s patrol car north of Seattle, causing significant damage but no injuries.
A deputy responded Saturday to a report of a motorist that had hit a power pole and sheared it in half in Lake Stevens, KOMO-TV reported.
The deputy parked on the shoulder of the road with the emergency lights flashing, and exited his vehicle to speak with the fire units on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
About 30 seconds later, a Tesla in autopilot mode hit the deputy’s vehicle, heavily damaging the front driver’s side, sheriff’s officials said.
No one was hurt.
“This is a great reminder that vehicles may have autopilot to assist, but it cannot be relied upon to get you safely from one destination to the next,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
