A Grip on Sports: Like the weather, some regional sports entities bounce around from hot to cold

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The coffee tasted great this morning. Maybe it’s because of the cold front passing through Spokane. We went from needing air conditioning to heating in about 16 hours. That got us asking ourselves who is hot and who is cold around these parts in the world of sports.

• Monday hot: A buddy was talking about heading out to see Mariner future savior – the latest one – Julio Rodriguez this week. Rodriguez’s Everett team plays a six-game series in Spokane. But my buddy was not in much of a hurry. After all, Everett returns later when the weather may be better. Uh, not a good idea. Rodriguez is hitting so well, there is a good chance he’ll be in Arkansas or somewhere when the AquaSox come back in August.

• Tuesday cold: Washington State’s non-conference football schedule includes BYU, Portland State and Utah State, all in Pullman. The conference slate has USC at home and Oregon and Washington on the road. But none of those games are intriguing enough to make Jon Wilner’s list of 10 biggest Pac-12 games. Or the five others he considered. Yep, it’s one of those season in which the Cougars will enter considered a conference bottom-feeder. You know, like 2018.

• Monday hot: The Gonzaga Bulldogs’ overseas recruiting is certain to take a hit with Tommy Lloyd’s departure to Arizona. No matter. Mark Few will make up the difference domestically. At least it seems that way. With Nolan Hickman’s signing this week, the Zags now have three incoming McDonald’s All-Americans as well as Kaden Perry, a big with unlimited potential. We know Few enjoys John Calipari’s company, but now he’s out-Caliparing the Kentucky coach in recruiting.

• Tuesday cold: The Mariners’ starting staff has been hit with injuries, most notably ace Marco Gonzales. Scott Servais, under orders from general manager Jerry Dipoto, won’t be wavering from a six-man staff – the M’s have young pitchers and don’t want to use them too much this season – so every once in a while the bullpen gets a lot of work. There is hope, though. Gonzales is getting healthy and should be back when the weather turns really warm.

• Monday hot: It’s about time. The Pac-12 CEOs have axed an antiquated rule about intra-conference transfers. Want to leave Washington and head to UCLA? You get one free change without having to sit out a year as was the case under the old rule. Wait, you say, didn’t the NCAA change that recently? Yes it did. But the conference rule still applied. Until yesterday.

• Tuesday cold: No matter how you slice it, the NCAA’s new transfer rules have exposed some coaches. One is Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley. A majority of the Sun Devils’ roster decided to leave after the season ended, including star point guard Remy Martin. Martin declared for the NBA draft, but didn’t sign with an agent. Still, he made it clear last week he wasn’t returning to Tempe no matter what. Yesterday, he announced he would be at Kansas next season if his NBA dream doesn’t pan out. That’s pretty darn cold.

• Monday hot: The idea, most of the time, is to be doing your best work as your college season winds down. That way, you win the biggest games or perform at the highest level in the biggest meets. Such is the case this season for Eastern Washington’s Parker Bowden, who set another school record in the 110-meter high hurdles at the Big Sky Championships last week. He’s been as hot as can be.

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and college sports, the new commissioner remains at the forefront of conference-wide speculation. That’s what happens when you select someone pretty well unknown to everyone. … Washington’s surprising 16th seed in the NCAA softball tournament is also still on some folks’ minds. … Clay Helton is making more money than any other Pac-12 football coach. He’s worth it, right USC fans? … Oregon’s budget deficit is still huge, but shouldn’t be as huge as first thought. … The Ducks have a solid left tackle. … Will stadiums be full in the fall? Everyone hopes it will be safe for it to be so. … Utah still has a quarterback competition going on. … UCLA has a positive mindset on defense. … In basketball news, Colorado learned its first opponent at the Paradise Jam.

Gonzaga: A lot of former GU players will be participating in the NBA’s play-in tournament. Jim Meehan runs down all who will be taking part. … Jim also spoke with Larry Weir yesterday as part of the latest Press Box podcast. … Elsewhere in the WCC, Santa Clara, the 11-seed, defeated top-seeded Florida State on penalty kicks and won the NCAA soccer title. It is the Broncos second title and first in 20 years. It also the WCC’s fourth women’s championship.

EWU: Chuck Stewart delves into Bowden’s great run as well as other college track results in this roundup, which we also linked above.

Idaho: Jerry Kramer is known for a few things in these parts. He’s a Sandpoint guy, so there’s that. He also is famous for his key block that not only propelled the Packers to another NFL title but the league into the top spot among pro sports. And he’s a former University of Idaho player who now has an honorary doctorate. Pete Harriman has this story after talking with Kramer over the weekend.

Preps: Basketball season begins in earnest tonight, with good GSL matchups all over. Dave Nichols has a preview of the league’s first May start ever. It’s kind of weird coming out of practice at 7:30 to bright sunshine and warm asphalt. … Dave also has a roundup of the first night of GSL wrestling.

Indians: Everett comes into Spokane not just hot but on fire.

Mariners: Casey Mize shut down the offense and the Tigers got to Yusei Kikuchi early in a 4-1 M’s defeat.

Seahawks: The rookie minicamp is over. But not the speculation.

• Hope everyone remembered yesterday was Tax Day in 2021. Got their return in the mail or hit send by the deadline. You don’t want to get Uncle Sam mad at you. And, no, Kent, we’re not going to stop calling it a rout. The final score was 43-8. It was over at halftime, or right after. So it’s a rout. Sorry. Until later …