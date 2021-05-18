Marco Gonzales makes ‘a good step forward’ in his return to Mariners rotation

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE – As Marco Gonzales threw pitches in the T-Mobile Park bullpen while the rest of the team was preparing for Monday’s pregame workout, the possibility of the Mariners finally having a full complement of starting pitchers for their six-man rotation seemed like more than a hope.

Gonzales, on the injured list since April 29 with a left forearm strain, threw roughly 15 pitches with bullpen catcher Fleming Baez squatting in front of the plate. And while that might not seem like a lot, it was something more than he was able to do a week ago.

“It was a good step forward for sure,” he said. “Today was just kind of a prep for the week. I’ve played mound-catch a couple of times with the catcher just standing up. Today was full tilt with a catcher down. I just wanted to throw strikes, feel good in my legs and obviously feel good in my arm, and no issues there.”

The rest of the week is when Gonzales picks it up even more.

“Tomorrow is the same thing, but I would say a little bit more intensity with 15 fastballs and little more long toss beforehand,” he said. “I believe Friday is going to be 25-to-30 pitch bullpen (session), maybe simulate a couple hitters in there as well.”

The big question is when can Gonzales, a former Gonzaga standout, return to the rotation and the Mariners can stop being forced to make bullpen starts in his turn.

“I’m not for sure on the exact timeline,” he said. “The build-up takes a little bit of time here. With a bullpen of 25-30 pitches at the end of this week, I think we’re looking at the in-a-couple-of-weeks range. I’m really happy with the progress so far and the process has been really good too. As we complete each step, that’ll become a little clearer.”

Though the reasons are different, Gonzales doesn’t like seeing a group of relievers forced to fill his spot any more than fans.

“It’s not being on the mound, not helping my team win,” he said. “I feel like I kind of hang the bullpen out to dry a little bit with the bullpen day that we’re going forward with. Sitting and watching is frustrating. I was just starting to feel good too. That was another frustrating part of this was that the results were how I felt they should be and with the L.A. game and the Houston game back-to-back, I felt really confident.”

With an off day Thursday, the Mariners won’t need a bullpen start on this turn through the rotation with Justus Sheffield sliding up a day to normal rest. Seattle might only have to do one or perhaps two bullpen starts before Gonzales returns. Manager Scott Servais said right-hander Robert Dugger will likely serve as the starter for those outings with an increased pitch count moving forward.