Post Falls School District passes levy in second try

From staff reports

Big turnout appears to have helped the Post Falls School District in its second attempt to renew a property tax.

Voters approved the levy by 329 votes and 52.5% support.

Post Falls voters rejected the district’s request for $4.96 million a year over two years by only 33 votes in March. The Post Falls School Board opted to try again in Tuesday’s election.

Turnout more than doubled from the first attempt. Less than 3,000 Post Falls School District voters cast ballots in March. More than 6,500 voted on Tuesday.

The district asked to renew a tax that expires this year and collects the same amount that the district hopes to pass in Tuesday’s vote. The tax pays for technology, nurses, school resource officers, athletics and many other expenses.

“Our supplemental levy represents 7.5% of our operating budget. The levy is fundamental, not supplemental,” Superintendent Dena Naccarato said late last month.

Opposition to the levy, some of it from the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, focused on federal assistance the district received as part of the coronavirus relief packages, as well as concern about the subject matter being taught in schools.