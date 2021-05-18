The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 39° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Idaho

Post Falls School District passes levy in second try

UPDATED: Wed., May 19, 2021

Janelle Roberts and her son Avery Perry, 3, vote at St. Thomas Center in Coeur d’Alene on Nov. 3, 2020. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
Janelle Roberts and her son Avery Perry, 3, vote at St. Thomas Center in Coeur d’Alene on Nov. 3, 2020. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

Big turnout appears to have helped the Post Falls School District in its second attempt to renew a property tax.

Voters approved the levy by 329 votes and 52.5% support.

Post Falls voters rejected the district’s request for $4.96 million a year over two years by only 33 votes in March. The Post Falls School Board opted to try again in Tuesday’s election.

Turnout more than doubled from the first attempt. Less than 3,000 Post Falls School District voters cast ballots in March. More than 6,500 voted on Tuesday.

The district asked to renew a tax that expires this year and collects the same amount that the district hopes to pass in Tuesday’s vote. The tax pays for technology, nurses, school resource officers, athletics and many other expenses.

“Our supplemental levy represents 7.5% of our operating budget. The levy is fundamental, not supplemental,” Superintendent Dena Naccarato said late last month.

Opposition to the levy, some of it from the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, focused on federal assistance the district received as part of the coronavirus relief packages, as well as concern about the subject matter being taught in schools.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Idaho