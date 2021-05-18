Spokane Indians pregame: David Hill starts opener of six-game series with Everett

The Spokane Indians (2-10) host the Everett AquaSox (10-2) in the first of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Starters

Indians: RHP David Hill (0-1, 6.75 ERA). Hill has only combined for four innings pitched in two starts this season. On May 12 against Vancouver, the former San Diego Torero went 2 2/3 innings with a pair of strikeouts and two earned runs.

AquaSox:

RHP Matt Brash (0-1, 3.86 ERA) Brash is coming off his best outing of the season. The righty pitched four-scoreless innings in relief, along with 10 Ks. His Opening Day start was a different story though, with Brash allowing three earned runs in three innings.

Lineup

1) Diaz-SS

2) Decolati-CF

3) Doyle-RF

4) Toglia-1B

5) MacIver-C

6) Datres-3B

7) Stovall-2B

8) Cresto-DH

9) Harris-LF

Weather

First pitch – Partly sunny, 58. Final out – partly cloudy, 48.

Player to watch

OF Brenton Doyle has the top batting average on the team at .310. Against Vancouver, the outfielder went 9 for 24 with a home run, a triple, and a double, along with four runs and three RBIs.

Last game

Cameron Eden tied it in the ninth to force extras, then his double off the wall with one out in the 11th inning lifted the Vancouver Canadians over the Indians 7-6 in the finale of a six-game High-A West League series at Ron Tonkin Field on Sunday.

The loss was the Indians’ fifth straight. Spokane broke out of a batting slump with 10 hits – including three for extra bases.

The Indians (2-10) had a chance in the 10th as a wild pitch moved the free runner to third with no outs, but three straight popouts left the runner stranded.

Spokane rallied to take the lead in the ninth – all with two down. Niko Decolati singled and went to third on a Brenton Doyle single. Doyle stole second and Michael Toglia was walked before Willie MacIver lined a single to provide the go-ahead runs.

Doyle finished 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI and is hitting .317 for the Indians.