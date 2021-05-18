Three North Idaho teams win state golf championships

The Kellogg High boys and Bonners Ferry girls claimed 3A state golf titles and Sandpoint’s girls won the 4A crown.

Kellogg, which trailed first-round leader Kimberly by one shot, shot 330 Tuesday at Twin Lakes Village to earn a two-shot victory. Kellogg freshman Stephen Paul won the individual championship after firing a 74 in breezy conditions for a two-round total of 147.

The Wildcats trailed by a sizable margin, but they turned it around in the final two groups. Paul, Kellogg’s top player, finished eight strokes ahead of his Kimberly counterpart and No. 2 Archie Rauenhorst’s 75 was eight shots better than Kimberly’s No. 2.

“The teams come in in reserve order, the 5s, then 4s, 3s, 2s and 1s,” Wildcats coach Simon Miller said. “We knew Stephen was going to be right around even (par) and a clutch moment for us was Archie firing that 75. That really helped turned the tables.”

3A: Bonners Ferry’s girls left no doubt with the lowest team score by 12 shots Monday and by 25 Tuesday to finish 37 strokes in front of second-place Kimberly.

Bayer sisters Braylyn (85-81) and Avery (88-91) finished second and fifth, respectively. Cali Iacolucci (101-91) took seventh and Mia Blackmore (116-103) was 13th.

Kellogg has won three of the last four boys state titles. The 2020 state tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4A: Sandpoint relied on balance to capture its championship at The Links in Post Falls.

The Bulldogs were led by Hattie Larson (84-89, tied for seventh place), CeCe Deprez (92-90, 12th), Annaby Kanning (92-95, 15th), Camille Neuder (90-99, tied for 16th) and Audrey Sheffler (114-110, 46th).

Twin Falls (311-325) won the boys’ title, led by individual champion Derek Lekkerkerk (70-77).

5A: Parker Freeman (77, tied for sixth place), Cole Jaworski (78, tied for ninth) and Trey Nipp (83, tied for 20th) improved on their first-round scores to help Coeur d’Alene take third place at Avondale Golf Club.

Eagle, led by individual champion Wheaton Ennis (73-72), took home the state trophy.

Boise’s Emily Cadwell, who has signed with Washington State, won the girls’ individual crown with rounds of 69 and 75. Rocky Mountain won the team title.

Coeur d’Alene finished fourth. Lake City’s JoJo Dodge (86-95) placed 14th to pace area players.

2A: The St. Maries’ girls placed fifth at Circling Raven in Worley. The Lumberjacks’ Gabrial Harold (97-111) tied for 14th.

Clark Fork’s Cole Reutter (80-83) led area players with a seventh-place finish. Genesis Prep tied for seventh place.