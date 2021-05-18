By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brady L. Wiegand and Mackenzie K. Roark, both of Spokane.

Darren L. McNannay, of Newman Lake, and Kristin E. Gravatt, of Rathdrum.

Jacob T. Rounsley and Rachel C. Sovereign, both of Spokane Valley.

William A. Christopher and Lauren M. Mueller, both of Spokane Valley.

David J. W. Lindhag and Rikki A. Beghtol, both of Spokane.

Steven M. Turner and Deanna J. Martin, both of Spokane.

Braden T. Barranco and Mayson E. Douglass, both of Colbert.

Rob M. Humphrey and Desiree C. Winters, both of Spokane.

Dominick T. Barth and Anissa N. Steinke, both of Spokane Valley.

Jessa N. Gray and Kimberly N. Harris, both of Spokane.

Nikolas C. Clarke and Lily M. Bradford, both of Spokane.

William G. Canfield and Nora C. Pollard, both of Cheney.

Darrell D. Wellbrink and Anna D. Clark, both of Spokane.

James K. Wehe and Kaiya L. Bick, both of Veradale.

Elliot Smith, of Liberty Lake, and Jessica J. Earharat, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Numerica Credit Union v. Timothy R. Welty, et al., money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Jeremy Bates, et al., money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Shawna M. Horred, money claimed owed.

Early Bird Supply Inc. v. CDB Construction Inc., et al., foreclosure.

Rebecca Bergman, et al., v. Bree A. Baslington, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Christopher Roberts v. Phyllis Koepsell, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Alan Cummins v. MWNJ Inc., verified complaint.

Joseph Brockie v. Stephan M. Green, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Peven, Roger and Huneke, Carol D.

Cunningham, Tanya E. and Randall D.

Lents, Alee J. and Kale C.

Burrus, Laura A. and Robert W., III

Murphy, Micheal E. and Ariel S.

Noblit, Danielle M. and Nathanael D.

Ard, Amber L. and James R.

Jensen, Laura E. and Donald G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Manuel Cabrera Jr., 32; $500 restitution, six days in jail, after pleading guilty to false/statement/alternations/forgerys-certificate of title.

Brittany E. Miller, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Christopher T. Gooch, 47; three months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Daniel M. Wiseman, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Linfield Heran, 18; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.

Mia L. Tuaimalo, 19; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Heather M. McCoy, 37; $228 restitution, 364 days in jail, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft, first-degree theft, first-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.

Michael H. Kisslinger, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 32; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver and reckless driving.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Zachery T. Webber, Spokane; debts of $57,602.

Sheri R. Duncan, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $54,075.

Jacinto A. Hernandez, Moses Lake; debts of $39,592.

Javier V. Castro and Maria E. Santana, Moses Lake; debts of $44,164.

Wage-earner petitions

Mary L. Luft, Spokane; Debts of $218,403.

Julio C. Diaz Perez, Jr. and Allison M. Diaz, Spokane; Debts of $205,911.

Alan C. Benzo, Loon Lake; Debts of $106,854.

Karen L. Torosian, Spokane; Debts of $327,085.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

John E. Benko, 48; 51 days in jail, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Shawn M. Duke, 29; 22 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Daniel P. Landry, 35; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Autumn M. Schatz, 29; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.