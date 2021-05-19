8-year-old dies after being shot by teen handling pellet gun
UPDATED: Wed., May 19, 2021
Associated Press
MOSES LAKE – An 8-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the chest with a pellet gun in Moses Lake, sheriff’s officials said.
The shooting is being investigated as a “terrible accident,” according to Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a 13-year-old was handling the gun at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when it went off, striking the 8-year-old, KOMO-TV reported.
Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the boy died at the scene.
The name of the boy is soon expected to be released by the coroner’s office.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.