GSL golf: Gonzaga Prep boys, Mead girls win titles after season finale at Indian Canyon

From staff reports

Gonzaga Prep edged Mead to win the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A boys golf title.

The Bullpups finished the five GSL matches with 46.5 points. Mead was one point behind and Central Valley was third with 43.

Central Valley shot 298 at Indian Canyon to win the final league match. Gonzaga Prep and Mead shared second at 300.

Gonzaga Prep’s Matthew Durkin and Mead’s Benjamin Mulder both shot 69. Gonzaga Prep’s Tommy Kimmel carded a 70 and Central Valley’s Tyler Jackson shot a 71.

Mead won all five GSL girls’ matches to finish with 50 points. Lewis and Clark placed second and Mt. Spokane was third.

The Panthers shot 340 to win by 24 strokes at Indian Canyon. Taylor Mularski shot the low score with a 4-over 78. Central Valley’s Kami Twining (80) was second and Lewis and Clark’s Gabi Nielsen (82) was third.

Mead boys and girls win season-ending tournament

Mead’s boys and girls golf teams closed the season with individual and team wins last week at the Spokane Area High School Golf Championship.

The Panthers won the boys’ title with a 1-over 289 at Kalispel Golf and Country Club, followed by Central Valley (308) and Gonzaga Prep (314).

Mead’s Ty Anderson and Gonzaga Prep’s Tommy Kimmel both shot 2-under 70s. Anderson won the individual title with a birdie on the third playoff hole. Gonzaga Prep’s Alexander Cooke and Mead’s Bradley Mulder shot even par 72s.

Mead’s Caden Martinsen (73), Benjamin Mulder (74) and Ben Jones (76), Central Valley’s Tyler Jackson (73) and Garrett Packebush (76) and Saint George’s Patrick McCarthy (76) rounded out the top 10.

Taylor Mularski led Mead to the girls’ title with an even-par 73, three shots in front of Central Valley’s Kami Twining. Mularski finished with three birdies and three bogeys.

Bloom sisters Charlotte (81), Libby (86) and Brooke (93) helped Mead post a team score of 333. Lewis and Clark (375) was second and Mt. Spokane (389) third.

Other top 10 finishers: Pullman’s Lauren Greeny (82), Ferris’ Kaiton Meyer (88), Gonzaga Prep’s McKenzie Kalua (88), Central Valley’s Brooklyn Shumway (89) and Lewis and Clark’s Gabi Nielsen (88) and Marina Lopez (89).

The Kalispel Tribe sponsored the event, providing lunches for coaches and 151 players. There was no fee to participate for any players or schools.