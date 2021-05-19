Kootenai County voters reject candidates most skeptical of COVID-19 vaccine in race for Kootenai Health board

From staff reports

In the race to oversee North Idaho’s largest hospital, Kootenai County voters on Tuesday rejected candidates most skeptical of COVID-19 protocols and vaccines.

Six candidates vied for three seats on the board that runs Kootenai Health in Tuesday’s election. The contest was close with all candidates receiving between 15% and 18% of the vote.

The winners were Bob McFarland, a retired medical doctor who served as Kootenai Health’s chief of staff; Steve Matheson, the Kootenai County treasurer; and incumbent board member Katie Brodie, a former Kootenai County commissioner and chair of the local Republican Party.

They defeated board incumbent Dr. Terence Neff; Chris Nordstrom, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired information technology specialist; and Duke Johnson, an executive for a company that produces supplements.

COVID-19 vaccines, pandemic response and growth of Kootenai Health at issue in contentious race to serve on hospital board The challengers supported by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee said they were each independent thinkers, bringing perspectives to the board that include fiscal restraint in expansion of the community hospital as well as skepticism about mandated COVID-19 vaccines for employees. The incumbents and a former chief of staff at the hospital have banded together in the wake of the party’s recommendations not to elect them, running on their record of navigating the pandemic and against what they believe is an effort to inject politics into a nonpartisan board. | Read more »

Nordstrom and Johnson, the candidates who finished fifth and sixth, said they supported loosening mask requirements while in the hospital and opposed any mandates on hospital employees to be vaccinated. Nordstrom said he isn’t opposed to vaccinations, but believes the COVID-19 vaccine was rushed. Johnson went further in his criticism of the community’s response to the pandemic, questioning the safety of the vaccines.

About half of Americans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective.

Nordstrom, Johnson and Matheson were endorsed by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee. After the central committee’s involvement in the race, McFarland, Brodie and Neff endorsed each other.

Matheson said in an interview earlier this month that if elected to the board, he would listen to the advice of medical professionals on issues such as vaccination.