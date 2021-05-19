Land conservancy receives $100,000 from Washington Trust

The Inland Northwest Land Conservancy received a $100,000 gift from Washington Trust Bank to help conserve land in the Rimrock to Riverside corridor, connecting Palisades City Park to Riverside State Park.

These two pieces of land rest on Spokane’s west side, between the city and the West Plains. Connecting these two public properties will create an 11-mile wildlife and recreation corridor only minutes from Spokane’s urban core.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to spend quality time outdoors in our region’s natural habitats,” said Pete Stanton, chairman and CEO of Washington Trust Bank in a news release. “It is critical that we continue to preserve these lands and waters not only for our enjoyment, but for future generations to enjoy as well. Washington Trust Bank is proud to continue our partnership with Inland Northwest Land Conservancy, supporting in its efforts to protect and preserve our region’s precious territory and wildlife.”

The investment from Washington Trust, along with support from many other private donors, has been used to by Inland Northwest Land Conservancy to secure and manage these lands for public benefit until they can be transferred into public ownership and management through Spokane County’s Conservation Futures program. At that time, the Washington Trust gift will be used to support more conservation of natural spaces throughout the Inland Northwest.

This “revolving fund” will allow the conservancy to be responsive to community need, conservation opportunity and climate resilience for years.

For more information, visit InlandNWLand.org.