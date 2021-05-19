More mask guidance on the way for businesses in Washington

State health officials found out about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “masks off” guidance for fully vaccinated people last week at the same time as everyone else.

“It’s been challenging when we don’t have a heads-up that that guidance is going to come out,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah told reporters Wednesday. “We found out just when you did.”

The lack of advance notice to the state health department helps explain the lack of specific guidance offered by the governor’s office last week, beyond that residents who are fully vaccinated can generally take their masks off and that the state would adopt the new CDC guidance.

Later this week, businesses can expect to see detailed and updated guidance from the Department of Health, the Department of Labor and Industries and the governor’s office, Shah said.

For now, he asked people to respect the rules of wherever they are, noting that some businesses or entire counties may opt to continue requiring masks for the time being.

Health officials said the state is in a period of transition, with 59% of the population 16 and over having at least one dose of a vaccine.

Spokane County Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez told reporters he is not considering keeping a mask mandate in Spokane County at this point , noting he is waiting for further guidance from the state.

“We are recommending that (businesses) do what is the safest for their employees as well as their customers, and this is something that will probably be fluid for the next few days,” he said.

The safest option, he noted, is continuing to require masks for everyone, especially in small spaces or environments with a large number of people.

Vaccination efforts among younger children and teens have continued locally, and Velázquez said more than 400 people were vaccinated at just one high school clinic this week.

In Spokane County, nearly 48% of people 16 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Young people also continue to drive COVID-19 activity in Spokane County, including both students and young adults who are not yet vaccinated gathering without masks, Velázquez said.

All three COVID-19 vaccines are available in Spokane, and transportation is free to and from appointments. To find a vaccine appointment visit the state’s vaccine locator or call (833) VAX-HELP, then press #.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 113 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no additional deaths.

There are 77 people being treated for the virus in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 45 new cases on Wednesday and no additional deaths.

There are 32 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.