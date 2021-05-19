Music calendar

Bright Moments – Jazz trio. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Hardwood Heart – Jazz/folk/bluegrass string band. Friday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Friday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Dragonfly – Dance/rock cover band. Friday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Tamarack Ridge Band – Country/rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Jerry Lee Raines – Blues/RnB/soul. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

Pamela Benton – Solo jazz/indie-folk multi-instrumentalist. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Just Plain Darin – Acoustic pop/rock. Saturday, 6 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Company, 112 N Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Scythe & Spade – Folk, singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

The McCues – Country. Saturday, 8 p.m. Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. (509) 238-6253.

Dragonfly – Dance/rock cover band. Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

KOSH – Singer-songwriter. Sunday, 2 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Dr. Phil & The Enablers – Rock/blues. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 747-3903.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host Truck Mills invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Country Music Night with Last Chance Band – Country. Thursdays, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Christy Lee – Country/rock duo. Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Company, 112 N Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Spokane Symphony @ Home Spring Concert Series: “Overtone” – 90-minute episodes of music and discussion. Episodes include video segments of music director James Lowe chatting with orchestra musicians about their backgrounds and thoughts about classical music, plus conversations with local experts on a variety of topics related to the themes. Episodes can be viewed on demand. May 28, Episode 5: “Heaven & Earth,” a historical discussion on how and why heaven and earth have been portrayed through the arts. Visit foxtheaterspokane.org/events for details and tickets. $25/individual concert; $100/five concert series. (509) 624-1200.

Daniel Hall – Folk-rock singer-songwriter. May 28, 7 p.m. Fischin’ Hole Saloon, 114 E. Lake St., Medical Lake. (509) 299-6114.

Nightshift – Rock. Sept. 18 and 19, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. May 28, 9 p.m. 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.