Online presentation to focus on salmon reintroduction in the upper Columbia River
UPDATED: Wed., May 19, 2021
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is partnering with Lake Roosevelt Forum on a webinar on salmon reintroduction in the upper reaches of the Columbia River.
Chris Donley, the Region 1 fish program manager, will talk about research to assure reintroduced salmon are free of disease.
The webinar will also feature:
• The Spokane Tribe of Indians, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe with news about juvenile salmon releases, adult chinook releases and spawning, and ceremonial tribal harvest opportunities.
• Upper Columbia United Tribes will present their Phase 2 Fish Passage and Reintroduction Implementation Plan that outlines priorities, pilot studies and research.
• The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will share results of transboundary spawning habitat modeling.
• Q&A with WDFW, tribal and local leadership.
The free webinar is Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
To register, visit lrf.org.
