Spokane Indians pregame: Ryan Feltner on the hill, Indians hope to start winning streak

The Spokane Indians (3-10) host the Everett AquaSox (10-3) in the second of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Starters

Indians: RHP Ryan Feltner (0-0, 1.08 ERA). Feltner has been a steady arm for Spokane this season. The former Ohio State Buckeye has thrown at least four innings in his two starts, and is coming off 4.1 shutout innings last Thursday against Vancouver.

AquaSox:

RHP Levi Stoudt (0-1, 3.86 ERA). Stoudt is the No. 14 ranked prospect for the Mariners according to MLB.com. The 2019 third round pick has thrown four innings in each of his two starts this season. In his last outing he allowed just one earned run on two hits.

Lineup

1) Diaz-SS

2) Decolati-RF

3) Doyle-CF

4) Toglia-1B

5) MacIver-C

6) Datres-3B

7) Stovall-2B

8) Cresto-LF

9) Lewis-DH

Weather

First pitch – Mostly cloudy, 55. Final out – cloudy, 50.

Player to watch

C Willie MacIver. In a pregame interview on Tuesday, MacIver said he was feeling great at the plate. It has shown in his last three games, with the catcher batting .300 with a pair of homers and five RBIs. Prior to that, he was just 4 for 30 at the plate.

Last game

The Indians got a pair of seventh-inning home runs from Niko Decolati and Willie MacIver to cap a comeback 5-2 victory Tuesday at Avista Stadium, ending their five-game losing streak.

Decolati’s home run was his first of the season, and it gave the Indians a lead after falling behind 2-0 early. Decolati hadn’t homered since 2019, as the 2020 minor-league season was wiped out by the pandemic.

Riley Pint (1-0) faced just three Everett batters in the top of the seventh – inducing a double play – and preserved a 2-2 tie.

In the bottom half of the seventh, Decolati launched his home run to center to give Spokane a 3-2 lead. Brenton Doyle doubled on the next pitch, and two batters later MacIver homered to nearly the same spot to expand the Indians’ lead to 5-2.

PJ Poulin pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning for the Indians, and in the ninth Shelby Lackey worked around a lead-off walk to earn his first save of the season.