Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., May 19, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Sunny Goel and Brittni M. Spicer, both of Spokane.
Sage R. Davis and Abbey L. Vensel, both of Spokane.
Benjamin D. Miller, of Tigard, Ore., and Ellie R. Springer, of Spokane.
Adam G. Seaburg and Jamie M. Danelo, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Kathleen Thompson v. Scott Diamond, complaint.
George White v. Conal Blanchard, et al., restitution of premises.
Jonathon Fahlberg v. Amazon.com Services LLC, et al., complaint for damages and jury demand.
Chad Lickey, et al., v. Timothy Hill, et al., property damages.
Inland Restoration Inc. v. Dean Dirks, money claimed owed.
Timothy A. Personett v. Cathy J. Ogden, land use petition.
Christian Kennedy v. Aaron Daubel, et al., complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Smith, Justin D. and Mendrofa Smith, Kristin T.
Heitsch, Ingrid A. and Justin J.
Krickl, Ashley M. and Kenerson, Chad R.
Lee, Justin M. and Bailey, Abigail E.
Starchman, Amber L. and Stacey K.
Legal separations granted
Winters, Crystal D. and Darin J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony D. Hazel
James P. Leblanc, 42; 118 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Julia P. Alvarenga, 22; 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Trevor L. Veillette, 33; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure.
Murrough X. McKelvey, 23; 98 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault-domestic violence.
Billy E. Ake, 43; $15 fine, 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, after pleading guilty to violation of order and fourth-degree assault.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Matthew V. Samek, 37; $40 restitution, up to six months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to forgery and second-degree identity theft.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Nicholas D. Apperson, 37; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Michael R. Clough, 41; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Matthew Antush
Lenetta M. Moses, 24; 16 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Judge Kristin O’Sullivan
Nathan A. Thomason, 37; one day in jail, disorderly conduct.
Kevin P. Tischer, 31; 187 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Andrew A. Van Pelt, 23; 184 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
