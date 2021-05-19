Water Cooler: Enjoy AAPI culture at local markets and restaurants

One of the best ways to learn more about any culture is through their food. Luckily Spokane and Spokane Valley offer a lot of opportunities to try Asian American and Pacific Islander cuisines with a wide variety of locally owned restaurants and markets. Here are just a few to try out.

Markets

Asian World Food Market — Noted online for their wide variety, great noodle selection, kind staff and neighborhood grocery atmosphere. 3314 N. Division St. (509) 327-2899.

Best Asian Market — Reviewers love the customer service, well-stocked produce section and huge selection. 2022 E. Sprague Ave. (509) 534-9300.

Oriental Market — Praised for the friendly Southeast Asian atmosphere, great selection of Indonesian products, knowledgeable staff and selection of authentic ingredients. 3919 E. Trent Ave. (509) 535-3936.

Restaurants

King of Ramen Spokane — Praised online for providing some of the best ramen and curry in the region. Learn more at kingoframenspokane.com. Available on DoorDash, Try Caviar and Grubhub. 1601 N. Division St.

Vina Asian Restaurant — Applauded for their fresh ingredients, delicious hot pot, yummy spring rolls and awesome pho. They also have a boba tea bar. Available on Postmates, Try Caviar, Uber Eats and DoorDash. (509) 328-2197.

Top of India — Offering a selection of traditional Indian dishes such as Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken, Tandoori Chicken and Saag Paneer. Online ordering and the full menu is available at topofindiarestaurant.com or on Uber Eats. 11114 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 927-0500.

Aloha Island Grill — Reviewers love the no-frills island cuisine, especially the teriyaki chicken and lava sauce. Available on Try Caviar and DoorDash. 1220 W. Francis Ave. (509) 413-2029.

The Mango Tree — Offering a fresh and rotating weekly menu with items like Coconut Chicken, Beef Curry, Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken and Mango Chicken. Learn more at themangotreerestaurants.com. Available on DoorDash, Try Caviar and Uber Eats. 401 W. Main Ave. (509) 242-3943.

Sushi.Com — A Japanese bistro praised for its friendly staff and large variety of sushi rolls. 430 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0630.

Phở City — Offering everything from Bánh Mì sandwiches, to rice and vermicelli dishes, as well as pho. Visit phocity509.com to learn more and order online. 112 N Howard St. (509) 747-0223.

Inland Curry — A weekly take-out service that offers authentic Indian Cuisines every Thursday. Pre-order to guarantee yourself a dish, or walk-up to their patio window south of the Feast World Kitchen building anytime between 4-6:30 p.m. where meals are offered until supplies last. See this week’s offerings and order online at inlandcurry.com 1321 W. Third Ave. (509) 270-4116.

Pho Van — Noted in reviews for being popular and consistently busy, with great service and authentic, flavorful dishes. Available on PostMates, Uber Eats and DoorDash. 2909 N. Division St.

Taste of India — Indian and Pakistani dishes including a variety of tandoori breads, chicken, lamb and seafood curries, as well as specialty vegetarian, tandoori and rice entrees. 3110 N. Division St. Available on GrubHub and Uber Eats. 3110 N. Division St. (509) 327-7313.

Little noodle spokane — Praised for their service and innovative dishes like the “pho-ritto.” Available on GrubHub. 1301 N Washington St. (509) 994-5157.

Phonthip Style Thai Restaurant — Online reviewers rave online as a gem with authentic dishes View the menu at phonthipstylethai.com. Available on GrubHub. 1006 E. Francis Ave. (509) 487-3559.

Miso Fresh Asian — Known for the My Thai bowl and Miso Ramen. Available on DoorDash. Located in River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave. and the Northtown Mall, 4750 N. Division St. (509) 241-3424.

Otori Sushi — Reviewers love the elaborate and tasty sushi rolls. 829 E. Boone Ave. Suite B. (509) 340-9743.