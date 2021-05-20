Courchaine benefited from individualized education plan at Three Springs High

After moving to Three Springs High School in her sophomore year, Shyla Courchaine began to thrive, falling in love with science, history and physical education.

Before Three Springs, Courchaine had struggled with undiagnosed ADHD and dyslexia for years. But with the individualized education plan she was able to receive through the school, she finally had the help she needed.

“I’m so proud of her,” Courchaine’s mother Candice Birchell said.

Whatever she chooses to pursue, Courchaine “will be a success in her endeavors,” a school representative said. “She has put in the work during ups (and) downs and is focused on graduating.”

The 18-year-old Courchaine will graduate from Three Springs with her classmates on June 12 at Northern Quest Casino & Resort.

Courchaine has always enjoyed athletics and the outdoors, having started playing softball when she was only 8 years old. So, when she moved to Three Springs, joining the softball team and taking up various other sports came naturally.

On her softball team – which has been to many state and regional championships – she played pitcher and right field, but “I can play anything,” she said. She also enjoys trapshooting, riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing among other outdoor activities.

Since she turned 16, Courchaine has fit her school work around working full-time jobs, hostessing alternately at restaurants like Denny’s and Texas Roadhouse. She said that while hostessing wasn’t her end goal, she has always enjoyed the social aspect and getting to know the regulars.

This past year, her job working as a COVID-19 scanner at Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls offered enough downtime to allow her to finish her coursework early.

Post-graduation Courchaine is looking forward to being an adult, being able to work and, hopefully, being able to enjoy a little more free time.

She has several paths open to her. Fascinated with biology and the human body, she once considered a career in medicine. But more recently Courchaine has had her sights set on earning a business degree at Spokane Falls Communty College and continuing to play softball.