Deputies investigating fatal four-vehicle crash on East Sprague

Deputies are investigating a four-vehicle crash on East Sprague Avenue on Thursday afternoon that left at least one person dead.

Around 3:35 p.m., deputies responded to the crash on eastbound Sprague, east of North Fancher Road near the I-90 overpass, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Eastbound Sprague near Fancher will be closed, including the westbound I-90 onramp from Sprague, as Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Investigators investigate at the scene, the release said.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Officer spokesman Mark Gregory had no further information about the number of fatalities or injuries as of Thursday evening.