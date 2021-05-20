Menu
Thu., May 20, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Everett at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington, 6 p.m. WCC: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.
Basketball
College men: NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 4 p.m.
College women: NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys: GSL: Mead at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at Gonzaga Prep, Lewis and Clark at University, Ferris at Central Valley, Shadle Park at West Valley, Pullman at East Valley, Othello at Clarkston, Rogers at North Central, all 7 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Mead at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at Gonzaga Prep, Lewis and Clark at University, Ferris at Central Valley, Shadle Park at West Valley, Pullman at East Valley, Othello at Clarkston, Rogers at North Central, all 5:30 p.m.
Softball
College: NCAA Regional in Seattle: Washington vs. Portland State, 7:30 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.
