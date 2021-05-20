Baseball

High-A West: Everett at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington, 6 p.m. WCC: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.

Basketball

College men: NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 4 p.m.

College women: NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: Mead at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at Gonzaga Prep, Lewis and Clark at University, Ferris at Central Valley, Shadle Park at West Valley, Pullman at East Valley, Othello at Clarkston, Rogers at North Central, all 7 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: Mead at Mt. Spokane, Cheney at Gonzaga Prep, Lewis and Clark at University, Ferris at Central Valley, Shadle Park at West Valley, Pullman at East Valley, Othello at Clarkston, Rogers at North Central, all 5:30 p.m.

Softball

College: NCAA Regional in Seattle: Washington vs. Portland State, 7:30 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.