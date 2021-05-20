Moses Lake 8-year-old shot and killed with pellet gun identified

The 8-year-old who died after being shot in the chest by a teen with a pellet gun has been identified as Jacob Munoz, according to the Grant County Coroner.

Munoz was shot by a 13-year-old who was handling the gun at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Moses Lake, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting is being investigated as a “terrible accident,” according to Kyle Foreman at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2018, at least 73 children nationwide died in accidental shootings, a USA Today and Associated Press investigation found.