The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 51° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Moses Lake 8-year-old shot and killed with pellet gun identified

UPDATED: Thu., May 20, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The 8-year-old who died after being shot in the chest by a teen with a pellet gun has been identified as Jacob Munoz, according to the Grant County Coroner.

Munoz was shot by a 13-year-old who was handling the gun at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Moses Lake, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting is being investigated as a “terrible accident,” according to Kyle Foreman at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2018, at least 73 children nationwide died in accidental shootings, a USA Today and Associated Press investigation found.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety