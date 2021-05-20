North Indian Trail home burns in possible propane explosion Thursday morning

A home was badly damaged Thursday in a fire that may have been caused by an exploding propane tank, Spokane firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to 5610 West Nadine Court around 11:20 a.m., when 911 callers reported fire and explosive sounds . Investigators remained at the scene more than six hours later, but had found propane in the garage that might’ve caused an explosion, assistant fire chief Tom Williams said.

“When we have explosions, there’s a reason for them, and that’s why the investigations take longer,” Williams said. “A lot of times when something explodes it really accelerates the spread of the fire and you end up with more damage.”

Three adults and three animals in the home safely escaped, though one animal was missing when firefighters arrived. Williams did not have an update on the fourth animal as of Thursday evening.

The house was likely a total loss, Williams said, as the fire caused about $300,000 worth of damage. Twenty-eight firefighters got the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, but smoke and water damage could affect the unburnt areas of the home, Williams said.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting the blaze and has since been released from the hospital, Williams said.