Spokane Indians pregame: Indians look for three in a row at home against AquaSox, Mariners prospect Emerson Hancock

The Spokane Indians (4-10) host the Everett AquaSox (10-4) in the third of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Starters

Indians: LHP Nick Bush (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Nick Bush is making his first start with Spokane, though he has served as a starter in his previous two stops at Boise and Asheville. The southpaw has yet to allow a run this year while striking out nine in eight total innings.

AquaSox: RHP Emerson Hancock (0-0, 1.93 ERA). The sixth overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft is making his third professional start. The former Georgia Bulldogs star threw two hitless innings in his debut on May 6 and allowed just one run in 2.2 innings of work on May 13.

Lineup

1) Diaz-SS

2) Decolati-CF

3) Doyle-RF

4) Toglia-1B

5) MacIver-C

6) Datres-3B

7) Stovall-2B

8) Cresto-DH

9) Harris-LF

Weather

First pitch – Cloudy, breezy, 55. Final out – cloudy, 48.

Player to watch

1B Michael Toglia. It’s been a fairly quiet series so far for Toglia, but he’s a threat to go deep any time at the plate. Five of his eight hits this season have left the yard. He leads Spokane with five HRs, 11 RBI, 10 runs and 13 walks.

Last game

Indians starter Ryan Feltner went 5⅔ innings without allowing a hit or a walk and the Indians got just enough hitting to down the Everett AquaSox 5-3 in the second of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium.

Most of the Indians’ offense came via Hunter Stovall, whose single through a drawn-in infield in the second inning plated two runs. Brenton Doyle added insurance with a two-run homer in the eighth, his second of the season.

Those runs were needed, as Everett scored three runs in the ninth against a pair of Spokane relievers.

Feltner wasn’t sure if he’d ever thrown a no-hitter in high school.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had one, and I’d be lying if I told you that I wasn’t thinking about it,” he admitted. “Thoughts start to creep in like that but I’m just glad we could get a ‘W’ tonight.”