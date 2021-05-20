Washington replacing some mass vaccination sites with mobile outreach clinics

Two of the four state-run mass vaccination sites will close at the end of the month, as the Washington Department of Health shifts its focus to mobile vaccine clinics.

The mass vaccination sites in Vancouver and Kennewick will close, but the sites in Spokane and Wenatchee will remain open.

The shift is part of a planned transition to bring vaccines more directly to communities that need them.

“This transition isn’t closing a door to vaccine opportunity but opening several new ones that will allow for more equitable vaccine access in the future,” State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said in a news release.

Department of Health mobile teams have already started their efforts, administering 32,000 doses so far.

The mobile teams will focus on region’s disproportionately impacted by the virus, communities recently experiencing outbreaks and regions where vaccination rates are lagging.

The Spokane Arena will remain open for vaccine appointments, and the site is currently offering the Moderna vaccine for second doses and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

The Spokane Regional Health District, in collaboration with several community partners, is hosting Happy Hour vaccine events at the Arena, starting on May 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering free food, entertainment and a chance to win concert and show tickets for those who get vaccinated on these specific dates.

The other Happy Hour vaccine clinics will be June 2, 8 and 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Arena. Those who sign up for these clinics have a chance to win concert tickets to see the Weeknd, Eric Church, Jason Aldean or Dude Perfect, depending on which event they attend.

Other vaccine opportunities are available in the county, and to find an appointment you can use the state’s vaccine locator or call (833) VAX-HELP, then press #.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 117 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no additional deaths.

There are 77 patients in local hospitals being treated for the virus.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday.

There have been 305 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 29 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

