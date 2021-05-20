Water Cooler: Tips for getting your lawn off to the right start

Summer is just around the corner, so it’s prime time to get lawns off on the right foot. Here are a few tips that could help out your lawn this spring.

With the surprising lack of rain in the Inland Northwest so far this spring, our lawns have required a bit more watering than they usually do.

The best time to water is early morning before the sun hits the grass and evaporates the water before it has a chance to seep deeply into the soil, until it is wet 4 to 6 inches deep. This promotes deeper root growth, as does watering infrequently and for longer periods of time. A morning watering has the added benefit of evaporation throughout the day, preventing water droplets from sitting on grass blades for long periods of time and reducing the risk of lawn diseases. That said, watering in the evening is also fine if that is the more convenient option for you.

Another technique to avoid turf grass diseases is to only water after the first 2 or 3 inches of soil are dry. You can check to see if the soil is dry to the touch, but stick a trowel into the dirt to get a more accurate indication of soil moisture.

Remove winter debris and excess thatch during the spring to avoid smothering your lawn during the growing season. A combination of regular and dethatching rakes will be the most effective.

To improve the soil quality, sprinkle one-quarter to one-half of an inch of compost over the lawn. Use a rake to distribute the compost evenly. The microbes present in compost are beneficial for digesting organic matter and releasing nutrients back into the soil. Allowing grass clippings to fall back into the lawn when you mow helps attract worms to the lawn, which provides nutrients and aeration to the soil. The increase in organic matter also improves water retention, which comes in handy during summer heat.

Consider fertilizing with an organic, nitrogen-only fertilizer. Eastern Washington and North Idaho tend to have soil with a good balance of phosphorus and potassium, but it is best to test your soil to get the most accurate picture of your lawn’s nutritional needs. Organic fertilizer slowly releases nutrients, allowing for more efficient absorption. It also attracts earthworms.

Mow frequently through the growing season, once every four to seven days. Mowing more than one-third of the grass’s length at a time requires more watering and maintenance and puts greater stress on the lawn. Frequent mowing makes for shorter grass clippings, which makes for great mulch. A freshly sharpened blade makes for a clean cut. Mowing with a dull blade creates a rough and jagged cut and makes the grass more susceptible to disease.

If you aren’t dead-set on maintaining a perfectly manicured turf, you can introduce clover into your lawn to cut down on fertilization and watering.

Clover is a nitrogen-fixing plant, meaning that its roots have bacteria which extract nitrogen from the air and bring it into the soil. When the bacteria are finished with the nitrogen, grass roots get to put it to use. It also has the ability to draw up trace minerals, making them more available for the grass.

Clover’s free nitrogen and drought-tolerance make it a big money saver. Its blooms are also beneficial for bees, and it is also great for pet owners as it does not burn or turn yellow as quickly as grass when in contact with pet waste. To plant, mix the clover seed with a bit of sand and compost and sprinkle over a freshly cut lawn.