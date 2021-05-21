Greater Spokane League boys basketball capsules

4A/3A (2019-20 record, finish)

Central Valley (24-3, 13-1; first): Five letter-winners and two starters return from last year’s State 4A runner-up for third-year coach Mike Laws. Senior 6-foot-10 post Gavin Gilstrap, first-team all-league and second-team all-tourney team last year, provides a big body in the paint with good touch around the rim. Speedy guard Dylan Darling is a difficult match-up on both ends of the floor. “If we can stay healthy and keep a team approach this group can make some serious noise,” Laws said.

Cheney (3-18, 2-10; fifth Great Northern): First-year coach Tierre Warren has a challenging road as the Blackhawks move into the GSL. Just two letter-winners return, but the starting lineup and key reserves are all seniors and juniors. Senior forward Trinidad Richardson and junior wing Josh Whiteley will be counted on. “The things we need to be competitive is having that never-say-die attitude, coming out and playing hard from beginning to end, playing for each other and proving that we belong with the other GSL 3A/4A teams,” Warren said.

Ferris (13-11, 7-7; fourth): Coach Sean Mallon returns for his fourth season with a young, but already experienced team, one that fellow coaches say will present headaches every single night. Junior Kobe Young is the go-to, with sophomore guards Jackson Floyd and Nathan Hocking able to carry the team on any given night. Junior transfers Trayce Atkins and AJ Newcomb made the squad deep. “In order to be competitive we need to gel quickly, guys to buy into their roles, everyone to play as a team and to compete on defense and the boards every night,” Mallon said.

Gonzaga Prep (18-8, 12-2; second): G-Prep made it to state for the fifth year in a row last year but was bounced in the first round. Coach Matty McIntyre, in his 12th season, is returning an experienced team, with eight letter-winners and three starters back, including first-team all-league guard Hodges Flemming, who dropped 40 points against Mt. Spokane on Tuesday, and junior post Jayden Stevens. “The experienced returners should help us hit the ground running with such little time to prepare,” McIntyre said.

Lewis and Clark (5-15, 5-9; seventh): Coach Jim Redmon is back for his 24th season at the helm and has nine letter-winners and two starters back – junior wings Ashton Sievke and Landon Lewis. Post Patrick Carney and wing Lucas Goeller are being asked to step up for their senior seasons, while sophomore guard Gentz Hillburn has led the Tigers in scoring their first two games. “If we shoot it well we will be in games,” Redmon said. “We will push the ball as much as possible.”

Mead (10-13, 7-7; fourth): Veteran coach Glenn Williams has six letter-winners back and his starting five all have varsity experience – led by senior guard Sam Wenkheimer and junior guard Zack Reighard. “We’ve worked a lot on new offensive principles that promote ‘positionless’ basketball so defense is behind, but we have good shooters and good competitors who will develop and improve,” Williams said.

Mt. Spokane (19-6, 10-2; second): Reigning GSL MVP Tyson Degenhart said last year’s first-round exit at state “left a salty taste in my mouth.” There’s no state to play for, but the two-time all-state Boise State-bound 6-8 forward has put on 10 pounds of muscle in the 15-month layoff. Sixth-year coach David Wagenblast has seven letter-winners back but will be without starting point guard JoJo Anderson, out for the season with a shoulder injury. Forward Kylo Simpson can jump out of the gym and guard Kobe Simpson is the long-range threat.

University (8-12, 6-8; sixth): Six letter-winners and three starters return for 14th-year coach Garrick Phillips, including junior all-league post Conrad Bippes, junior guard Jeremiah Sibley and senior guard Kyle Douglas, a three-year varsity player. “We have good team speed and athleticism,” Phillips said. “And good team chemistry – these guys like playing with and being around each other.”

2A

Clarkston (20-6, 11-1; first GNL): All five starters from last year’s State 2A runner-up graduated, including three first-team all-league picks, so 10th-year coach Justin Jones has his work cut out for him. Two senior returners, forward Wyatt Chatfield and point guard Misael Perez, will lead until things gel. “Although we lost nine seniors from last year’s team, we’ve been developing this group the last couple years to be ready for this moment,” Jones said. “We are taking a ‘success by committee’ approach with our guys and they are really buying into it.”

East Valley (8-13, 5-7; fourth GNL): Jeremy Knee starts his third season with a near-complete rebuild – nine letter-winners have moved on. The two returners, senior post Henry Stevens and sophomore forward Coleton Hansen, will be supported by sophomore guard Luke Holecek and ninth-grader Jayden Wilkinson. “We have lots of youth with some talent so we’ll see over the next two years,” Knee said.

North Central (3-18, 3-9; ninth): First-year coach Andre Ervin thinks his team is fast and athletic with versatile players who can play multiple positions – including bigs who can knock it down from outside. “Most of the players on the team play multiple sports and love to penetrate to the paint and drain 3-pointers,” he said. “This team is becoming a strong defensive team.” Key returners include forwards Donovan Renz and Jalen Martin and guard Ayden Barnufsky.

Pullman (12-10, 7-5; second GNL): Eight letter-winner and four starters have departed for 14th-year coach Craig Brantner. Senior guards Brady Wells and Steven Burkett will be counted on for leadership. Greyson Hunt, a 6-7 post, missed most of last season with injury. “With very few returning varsity members, we are still trying to figure this team out,” Brantner said. “I believe that we will be very competitive and we look forward to getting to play this year.”

Rogers (5-16, 2-10; ninth): Third-year coach Karim Scott lost eight letter-winners, including all-league honorable mention Even Nomee, but has four players back to lean on. Senior guards Kaiden Humbird, Casey Jeske and Carlos Matthews will lead and junior forward Braden Crossley will support. “We are going to have quite a few new faces on our team this season,” Scott said, “and with COVID and no summer (ball) we are going to figure out our strengths as we practice and play games.”

Shadle Park (3-17, 1-11; 10th): Sophomore Reese Snellman led the Highlanders in scoring in the season opener on Tuesday, with senior Ryan Schmidt and sophomore Kohlby Sorweide chipping in for third-year coach Arnold Brown. Sophomore guard Jamil Miller is one to watch.

West Valley (11-13, 5-7; third GNL): Coach Jay Humphrey, in his 13th year, has five letter-winners and four starters back, including all-league guards Blaine Vasicek and Jayce Pakootas. “We have a lot of experience coming back with decent size and ball handling ability,” Humphrey said. “The kids’ attitudes and competitiveness are good.” The Eagles got a late start due to West Valley’s COVID outbreak.