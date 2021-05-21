GSL basketball roundup: Grace Geldien scores 13 points to lead Central Valley girls over Ferris

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball.

Girls

Central Valley 45, Ferris 28: Grace Geldien scored 13 points and the Bears (2-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-3) in a 4A/3A game. Elliot Hencz paced Ferris with 10 points.

Mead 72, Mt. Spokane 41: Olivia Moore scored 19 points and made three 3-pointers and the visiting Panthers (2-0) defeated the Wildcats (0-2) in a 4A/3A game. Alicia Suggs and Teryn Gardner added 12 points apiece for Mead. Bryten Gumke led Mt. Spokane with 13 points and shot 5 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Gonzaga Prep 44, Cheney 29: Lucy Lynn scored 14 points, Lydia Myers added 11 and the Bullpups (2-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-2) in a 4A/3A game. Emma Evans led Cheney with 14 points.

Lewis and Clark 58, University 49: Brooklyn Jenson scored 15 points and the visiting Tigers (2-1) defeated the Titans (1-1) in a 4A/3A game. Katie MacKenzie shot 4 for 4 from the 3-point line and added 12 points for LC. Eliannah Ramirez led University with 17 points and four 3-pointers.

Clarkston 66, Othello 25: Ashlyn Wallace scored 24 points and the Bantams (3-0) beat the Huskies (0-2) in a 2A game. Jacey Hernandez and Maggie Odgen added 11 points apiece. Annalee Coronado led Othello with 11 points.

Pullman 55, East Valley 47: Meghan McSweeney scored 19 points and the visiting Greyhounds (2-0) defeated the Knights (1-1) in a 2A game. Mataya Green led East Valley with 15 points.

West Valley 50, Shadle Park 21: Madi Carr scored 14 points and the Eagles (2-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (0-2) in a 2A game. Chloe Gaharo added 12 for West Valley.

North Central 51, Rogers 24: The Indians (1-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in a 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Boys

Mt. Spokane 71, Mead 60: Tyson Degenhart scored 28 points and the Wildcats (2-0) beat the Panthers (0-2) in a 4A/3A game. Ryan Mount led Mead with 16 points.

Central Valley 90, Ferris 45: Teagan Hoard hit seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points and the Bears (2-0) beat the visiting Saxons (1-2) in a 4A/3A game. Central Valley broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game with 13.

Lewis and Clark 80, University 78: Lucas Goeller scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers and the visiting Tigers (2-2) put up 29 points in the fourth and edged the Titans (1-1) in a 4A/3A game. Landon Lewis added 17 points for LC. Jeremiah Sibley led U-Hi with 27 points and four 3-pointers and Conrad Bippes added 19.

Gonzaga Prep 77, Cheney 35: Joe Few scored 17 points, Jayden Stevens had 16 and the Bullpups (2-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (0-2) in a 4A/3A game. Liam Butte added 11 for G-Prep.

Clarkston 65, Othello 51: Xavier Santana and Wyatt Chatfield scored 12 points apiece and the Bantams (2-0) shrugged off a 12-0 deficit in the first quarter and beat the visiting Huskies (1-1) in a 2A game.

Pullman 82, East Valley 51: Ayden Barbour had three 3-pointers and 19 points and the visiting Greyhounds (1-1) beat the Knights (o-2) in a 2A game. Steven Burkett added 18 points for Pullman.

North Central 54, Rogers 46: Ayden Barnufsky scored 20 points and the Indians (1-0) defeated the Pirates (0-2) in a GSL 2A game on Friday.

Shadle Park 61, West Valley 52: Jamil Miller scored 25 points and the visiting Highlanders (1-1) defeated the Eagles (0-1) in a 2A game. Turner Livingston led WV with 16 points and Blaine Vasicek added 12.