Prep roundup: Jeremiah Sibley scores 24 points, University tops Shadle Park in nonleague matchup

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

University 58, Shadle Park 36: Jeremiah Sibley scored 24 points and made six 3-pointers and the Titans (2-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-1) in a GSL nonleague game on Thursday. Brian Caldera and Conrad Bippes added 10 points apiece for U-Hi. Jamil Miller led Shadle Park with 18 points with two 3-pointers.

Ferris 57, Lewis and Clark 41: Jackson Floyd scored 12 points and the Saxons (1-1) defeated the visiting Tigers (1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. AJ Newcomb added 11 points for Ferris. Landon Lewis led LC with 15 points with three 3-pointers.

Girls basketball

Lewis and Clark 51, Ferris 39: Andie Zylak scored 19 points and the visiting Tigers (1-1) defeated the Saxons (1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Brooklyn Jenson added 10 points while Ashlee Everstine had nine for LC. Laney Erickson led Ferris with 13 points.

Clarkston 76, Rogers 15: Senior Ashlyn Wallace and ninth-grader Kendall Wallace scored 16 points apiece and the Bantams (2-0) defeated the Pirates (0-2) in a GSL 2A game on Thursday.

Wrestling

At East Valley:

Shadle Park 36, East Valley 24: Ashton Dunn (132) and Juan Escobar (170) won by pin to lead the Highlanders over the Knights.

Clarkston 48, Shadle Park 24: Nathan Benton (160) and Jonah McKamey (182) won by pin and the Bantams topped the Highlanders. Juan Escobar won his second match of the day for Shadle.

Rogers 42, Clarkston 30: Mason Acord (152), Isaac Sweeney (160) and Caber Taylor (170) won by pin and the Pirates beat the Bantams. Jonah McKamey won his second match of the night for Clarkston.

Rogers 54, East Valley 24: Mason Acord and Isaac Sweeney won their second matches and the Pirates beat the Knights.

At Othello:

West Valley 39, North Central 24: Details unavailable.

Othello 61, West Valley 16: Details unavailable.

North Central 39, Pullman 24: Details unavailable.

Othello 60, Pullman 17: Details unavailable

At Mead:

Mead 60, Cheney 15: Details unavailable.

Mead 58, Gonzaga Prep 12: Details unavailable.

Mt. Spokane 57, Gonzaga Prep 19: Hudson Buth (138) and Cash Ruegsegger (152) won by pin and the Wildcats downed the Bullpups. G-Prep’s Q’Veli Quintanilla (145) defeated Ky Haney 3-2.

Mt. Spokane 60, Cheney 20: Hudson Buth won his second match of the night and Jaron Liljenquist (195) won by pin.

At U-Hi:

Central Valley vs. Lewis and Clark: Scores not reported.

Central Valley vs Ferris: Scores not reported.

University 66, Ferris 18: Daniel Guzman (132) and Jackson Carbajal (160) won by pin and the Titans topped the Saxons.

University 76, Lewis and Clark 6: The Titans won five matches by pin, including Andrew Schafer (145), Daniel Shumway (170) and Cooley Conrad (182).

Gymnastics

GSL No. 1: Team results: 1, Lewis and Clark 164.275. 2, Mt. Spokane 161.55. 3, University 131.825. 4, Shadle Park 119.7. 5, Rogers 59.975. Individual results: Lyra Millroie (LC) won all-around and floor, Halle Martin (MtS) won bars and vault and Gina Twenge (MtS) won beam.

Slowpitch softball

Central Valley 5, Mt. Spokane 4: Arihana Roos hit a walk-off single in the seventh inning and the Bears (2-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (1-1) in a GSL game on Thursday. Amaryce Hernandez went 4 for 4 with three RBIs while Maddie Saty picked up the win while going 3 for 3.

Cheney at East Valley: Score not reported.

Ferris 10, University 2: Katelynn Strauss went 1 for 1 and scored once and the Saxons (2-0) defeated the visiting Titans (0-2) in a GSL game on Thursday.

Gonzaga Prep 20, North Central 0: Maddy Murphy went 2 for 3 with a triple and the Bullpups (1-1) shut out the visiting Indians (0-2) in a GSL game on Wednesday.

Rogers 12, Lewis and Clark 7: Jaelynn Proctor went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and the visiting Pirates (1-1) beat the Tigers (0-2) in a GSL game on Thursday.

Mead 10, Shadle Park 0: Tori Veter, Bailey Wilkins, and Ally Meel recorded two RBIs apiece and the Panthers (2-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (0-2) in a GSL game on Thursday.

Baseball

Rocky Mountain 5, Coeur d’Alene 4: Jacob Hughes went five innings, striking out 12 and the Grizzlies (22-5) beat the Vikings (14-8) in an Idaho 5A state first-round game in Caldwell. Hughes went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Brayden Rundell was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Rocky.

Bishop Kelly 8, Sandpoint 5 (9 inn.): Caden Casagrande went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs and the visiting Knights (20-5) beat the Bulldogs (19-8) in extra innings in an Idaho 4A state first-round game on Thursday.

Snake River 14, Bonners Ferry 13: Payton Brooks went 5 for 5, scored three runs, doubled, and drove in three and the Panthers (13-12) edged the Badgers (15-9) in an Idaho 3A state first-round game on Thursday. Bo Bateman went 2 for 4, scored three times and drove in two, while Teigon Banning scored twice and added three RBIs for Bonners Ferry.