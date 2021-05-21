PRO Act would hurt app-based workers

Every day, millions of people struggle with addiction, and for years I was one of them. Of everything that is helping me along the road to recovery, perhaps the most unexpected is my role as a shopper with Instacart. Because I set my own schedule, I can stop working any time to attend an AA meeting or check in with my sponsor.

Recently, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the PRO Act, which contains measures that would force most app-based workers like me to become employees subject to rigid schedules. While the intention of the bill is to provide greater access to benefits, it would actually eliminate flexibility and erase the access and ease of earning opportunities on platforms like Instacart. If I lose my status as an independent contractor, it will be a lot harder for me to take the steps I need to look after myself while earning a good living.

I urge our Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and Spokane’s Congresswoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, to listen to what independent workers actually want - to remain independent and flexible - and reject the PRO Act.

Matthew Niemeyer

Spokane