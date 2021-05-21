Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

PRO Act would hurt app-based workers

Every day, millions of people struggle with addiction, and for years I was one of them. Of everything that is helping me along the road to recovery, perhaps the most unexpected is my role as a shopper with Instacart. Because I set my own schedule, I can stop working any time to attend an AA meeting or check in with my sponsor.

Recently, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the PRO Act, which contains measures that would force most app-based workers like me to become employees subject to rigid schedules. While the intention of the bill is to provide greater access to benefits, it would actually eliminate flexibility and erase the access and ease of earning opportunities on platforms like Instacart. If I lose my status as an independent contractor, it will be a lot harder for me to take the steps I need to look after myself while earning a good living.

I urge our Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and Spokane’s Congresswoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, to listen to what independent workers actually want - to remain independent and flexible - and reject the PRO Act.

Matthew Niemeyer

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430