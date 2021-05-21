Spokane School Board incumbents Haynes, Ziehnert decline to run for new terms

Capping an extraordinary week of election filings, Spokane Public Schools board President Jerrall Haynes has decided not to seek reelection to another six-year term.

“I think it’s time for me to start serving the community in different ways,” Haynes said Friday afternoon as the filing period closed.

“But I feel good about where the district is now and where it’s going to be,” Haynes said.

A second incumbent, Aryn Ziehnert, also declined to run for the seat she was appointed to last year.

Those decisions guarantee a major change next year in the composition of the board of directors.

When new terms begin in December, the five-member board will have a combined 10 years’ experience. Mike Wiser, who was appointed in the spring of 2017 and then elected in his own right later that year, will be the senior member.

By the close of the filing period Friday, the two positions had drawn a combined 13 candidates, including eight for Haynes’s Position 3 seat and five for Ziehnert’s spot for Position 5.

Ziehnert was appointed in September of 2020 following the resignation of Kevin Morrison.

A lecturer in the psychology department at Eastern Washington University, Ziehnert did not respond to a request for a comment on her decision not to run.

Haynes was elected to the board in 2015, defeating three-term incumbent Rocky Treppiedi in a major upset.

Elected board president in December 2019, Haynes has presided over an eventful 16 months at the district. In addition to the pandemic, board members have dealt with the contentious stadium issue, redrawing school boundaries and the decision to ask voters for a levy, which voters approved overwhelmingly.

“There’s been a lot of heavy lifting,” Haynes said. “But I feel good about the work we’ve done.”

Haynes gave no other reasons for declining to run. However, as filing week wore on, Haynes said he couldn’t help but notice the growing list of candidates.

“I’m not sure I would have won anyway,” Haynes said.

The eight candidates for Haynes’ seat are Kenneth Cameron, Richard Cangelosi, Melissa Bedford, Darryl Johnson, Karina Hernandez, Daryl Geffken, Andrew Mendez and Jake Leadingham.

In the running for Ziehnert’s position are Riley Smith, Rion Ametu, Carstian Dehle-Jones, Kata Dean and Culzean Fairley.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 3. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election on Nov. 2.

The Central Valley School District also will have two new members after incumbents Tom Dingus and Mysti Reneau declined to seek new four-year terms.

Three people – Pam Orebaugh, Jared VonTobel and Ron Linebarger – have filed for Renau’s seat in District 5. Teresa Landa was the only candidate to file to Dingus’ position.

In the Mead School District, board President Chad Burchard will be unopposed for a four-year term. District 5 incumbent Carmen Green has one challenger in BrieAnne Gray.

Board candidates

Central Valley School Board

District 2: Teresa (Tere) Landa

District 5: Jared VonTobel, Rob Linebarger, Pam Orebaugh

Reardan-Edwall School Board

Director No. 1: Simon Butterfield

Director No. 3: Jennifer (Dougherty) Cox

Director No. 5: Ryan Clouse

Cheney School Board

District 1: Marcie Estrellado, Mark L. Scott

District 2: Suzanne G. Dolle, Chad Smith, Zachary Zorrozua

Deer Park School Board

District 2: Rebecca Fouts

District 3: Lindsay Lofstrom

East Valley School Board

District: 1: Theresa Noack

District 3: Justin Voelker, Emelie Braxton, Carolyn Petersen

District 4: Jonathan Horsley

District 5: Mike Bly

Freeman School Board

District 2: Ed Cashmere

District 4: Neil J. Fuchs

Great Northern School Board

Position 4: Lynn Scharff

Position 5: Mary Patrick

Liberty School Board

District 1: Stephanie Stout

District 2: Chad Denny

District 3: R. Chad Cornmesser

District 4: Jeremy Engle

Mead School Board

District 1: Chad Burchard

District 5: BrieAnne Gray, Carmen Green

Medical Lake School Board

District 1: Leo Spilker

District 5: Wendy Williams-Gilbert

Newport School Board

Director No. 1: Rick Hughes, Jeff Sloan

Director No. 2: Larry Sauer, Tamara Newman

Nine Mile Falls School Board

Position 4: Kyle J Yancey

Position 5: Greg Flemming, Elise McCrorie

Orchard Prairie School Board

Position 1: J. Rod Sprague

Position 2: Naomi Lathrum

Riverside School Board

District 1: Gary Vanderholm

District 3: Joslyn James

Rosalia School Board

District 3: Frank G. Lazcano Sr.

District 5: Heather Smith

St. John School Board

District 1: John Hergert

District 2: Melissa Edminster

Position 5: Robert Taylor, Micah Armstrong Lupo

Spokane School Board

Position 3: Kenneth M. Cameron, Richard Cangelosi, Melissa Bedford, Darryl E. Johnson, Karina Hernandez, Daryl Geffken, Andrew Mendez, Jake Leadingham

Position 5: Riley Smith, Rion Ametu, Corstian Dehle-Jones, Kata Dean, Culzean Fairley

Tekoa School Board

District 2: Mary Marsh

District 4: Jacque Hoffman

West Valley School Board

District 1: Jeannette Soliai, Dan Hansen

District 2: Robert N. Dompier

District 5: Pam McLeod