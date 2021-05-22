Area roundup: Gonzaga baseball grinds out 6-5 victory over San Francisco
UPDATED: Sat., May 22, 2021
Gonzaga’s Ernie Yake scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Bulldogs to a 6-5 win over San Francisco in a West Coast Conference baseball game at the Patterson Baseball Complex.
Gonzaga (32-14, 19-4 WCC) clawed back from an early deficit to tie the game at 5-5 with four runs scored – each of them on walks with the bases loaded – in the fifth inning.
Grayson Sterling had an RBI single to give Gonzaga a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Mason Marenco, Jack Machtolf and Riley Livingston each had an RBI.
Yake and Brett Harris both doubled and singled, and Sterling had two RBIs.
Luke Keaschall was 2 for 4 and drove in a run for San Francisco (22-27, 15-11).
College softball
Michigan’s Lou Allan and Taylor Bump hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to lift the No. 20 Wolverines to a 2-1 victory over sixth-ranked Washington in an NCAA Regional game in Seattle.
Morganne Flores homered in the bottom of the sixth for Washington (42-12) to halve the deficit, but pitcher Alex Storako polished off a three-hit complete game with 13 strikeouts for the Wolverines (38-6).
The Huskies played Seattle (30-20) late Saturday in a loser-out game to advance to Sunday’s regional final.
