Brenton Doyle homer helps Spokane Indians dig out of hole in comeback against Everett

When the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league baseball season, it took away a much-needed year of development for prospects across baseball. In the third week of 2021 season, starting pitchers are still trying to build arm strength and establish fastball command as they work their way into “game shape.”

The pitching matchup at Avista Stadium on Saturday was as intriguing as it gets at the High-A level featuring a pair of highly-regarded second-round draft picks from Division I programs: righty Chris McMahon for the home team; lefty Brandon Williamson for the visitors.

McMahon, the former Miami Hurricanes hurler selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 2020 draft and their No. 8 prospect, was making his fourth professional appearance. Williamson, the Seattle Mariners No. 10 prospect taken in the 2019 draft, was making his 12th.

The weather didn’t help things at the start, as wind and rain hindered the proceedings, but as the skies calmed both pitchers settled into a good groove.

Brenton Doyle hit a three-run homer in the third, LJ Hatch added a two-run single in the fifth and the Spokane Indians dug their way out of a 5-0 hole to beat the Everett AquaSox 7-5.

The Indians (6-11) have beaten the first-place AquaSox (11-6) four out of the last five games.

McMahon struggled early but settled in to earn his first win. He went six innings and allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts. He threw 57 of his 91 pitches for strikes.

After the world’s shortest rain delay of 15 minutes, play started with a stiff breeze blowing in and intermittent showers. McMahon found trouble right away as with one down in the first he hit Julio Rodriguez and walked Austin Shenton. The defense couldn’t convert a double play, and a single by Carter Bins plated Rodriguez from third.

Everett scored again in the second. With one down, Connor Hoover walked, went to second on a flyout, and came around on an error by shortstop Eddy Diaz.

Shenton singled to start the third and scored easily on a double by Kaden Polcovich. Later in the inning with two on, David Sheaffer hit a liner to left that skidded in the wet grass past Johnny Cresto that went for an RBI triple and the AquaSox led 5-0.

Spokane got back into it in the bottom half as a hit-by-pitch extended the inning for Brenton Doyle, who mashed a a three-run blast, a no-doubt shot to left center – the first three runs of the year allowed by Williamson.

McMahon looked better the longer his outing went, recording 1-2-3 innings in the fourth and fifth, picking up a pair of Ks in the latter.

Brenton Doyle’s double to left center in the fifth chased Williamson one out shy of qualifying for the win. Williamson allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

Reliever Blake Townsend walked Michael Toglia and hit Hunter Stovall to load the bases and a wild pitch allowed Doyle to scamper home to make it a one-run game. Townsend hit Cresto to reload the bases and LJ Hatch’s line-drive single to center gave Spokane it’s first lead of the game.

Hatch was caught leaning at first and was picked off, but not before Cresto carried the seventh run home.