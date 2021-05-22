Prep roundup: Dawson Youngblood scores 31 points to help Deer Park top Lakeside

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Deer Park 64, Lakeside 59: Dawson Youngblood scored 31 points while going 6 of 9 from the line and the visiting Stags (1-1) beat the Eagles (0-1) in an Northeast A game on Friday.

Freeman 46, Newport 37: Quin Goldsmith scored 21 points, Taylor Wells added 12 points and the Scotties (2-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-1) in a Northeast A game on Friday.

Liberty 66, Northwest Christian 57: Details were unavailable.

Chewelah 77, Colfax 48: Lukas Kubick scored 25 points and the Cougars (1-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (2-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 63, Kettle Falls 45: Drew Kelly scored 25 points and made five 3-pointers and the visiting Broncos (3-0) defeated the Bulldogs (0-3) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday.

Girls basketball

Freeman 56, Newport 26: Peyton Aldendorf hit six 3-pointers, finished with 24 points and the Scotties (1-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-1) in a Northeast A League game on Friday.

Deer Park 64, Lakeside 44: Darien Herring scored 25 points and the Stags (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in a Northeast A game on Friday. Taylor Lyons added 15 for Deer Park.

Northwest Christian 48, Liberty 40: Teagan Colvin scored 19 points and the visiting Lancers (3-0) defeated the Crusaders (0-2) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday. Ava Budde made four three-point shots for 12 points for Liberty.

Wilbur-Creston 35, Northport 34: Callie Haden’s late layup lifted the Wildcats (1-0) over the Mustangs (0-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday. Sydney Schmierer led Wilbur-Creston with 13 points.

Kettle Falls 38, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36: Maya Edwards scored 14 points and the Bulldogs (3-0) edged the visiting Broncos (0-1) on Friday.

Garfield-Palouse 64, Wellpinit 59: Kenzie Peterson scored 35 points and the Vikings (1-0) defeated Wellpinit (0-1) in a Southeast 1B game on Friday. Paige Collier added 13 points for Garfield-Palouse. Dannae Norman led Wellpinit with 14 points.

Baseball

Coeur d’Alene 5, Highland 1: Troy Shepard allowed one hit with 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work and the Vikings (15-8) beat the Rams (18-12) in an Idaho 5A state consolation game on Friday. CdA faces Idaho Falls in the consolation final on Saturday at 10 am.

Bonneville 13, Sandpoint 2: The Bulldogs (18-10) were eliminated in an Idaho 4A State consolation game. Details were unavailable.

South Fremont 19, Bonners Ferry 0: The Badgers (15-10) were eliminated in an Idaho 3A State consolation game. Details were unavailable.

Fastpitch softball

Post Falls 19, Eagle 8: Kahlea Dumas hit two home runs and drove in five and the Trojans (18-6) defeated the Mustangs (20-9) in five innings an Idaho 5A consolation game on Friday. Alyssa Krause doubled twice with five RBIs for Post Falls, which faces Rocky Mountain on Saturday with a chance to advance to the third-place game.

Twin Falls 20, Lakeland 6: The Hawks (13-18) were eliminated in an Idaho 4A State consolation game. Details were unavailable.

Timberlake 13, South Fremont 1: Lily Carhart went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and the Tigers (23-4) beat the Cougars (10-15) in an Idaho 4A state consolation game on Friday. Timberlake faces Marsh Valley (16-7) on Saturday with a chance to advance to the third-place game. Timberlake fell to Gooding 15-0 in a first-round game earlier in the day.

Marsh Valley 15, Bonners Ferry 0: The Badgers (9-14) fell in an Idaho 3A State consolation game. Details were unavailable.

St. Maries 6, Declo 2: Taci Watkins struck out eleven and the Lumberjacks (23-3) defeated the Hornets (9-9) in an Idaho 2A state consolation game on Friday. Stacie Mitchell tripled and drove in two for St. Maries, which faces West Jefferson for a chance to advance to the third-place game.