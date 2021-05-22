The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Dawson Youngblood scores 31 points to help Deer Park top Lakeside

UPDATED: Sat., May 22, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Deer Park 64, Lakeside 59: Dawson Youngblood scored 31 points while going 6 of 9 from the line and the visiting Stags (1-1) beat the Eagles (0-1) in an Northeast A game on Friday.

Freeman 46, Newport 37: Quin Goldsmith scored 21 points, Taylor Wells added 12 points and the Scotties (2-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-1) in a Northeast A game on Friday.

Liberty 66, Northwest Christian 57: Details were unavailable.

Chewelah 77, Colfax 48: Lukas Kubick scored 25 points and the Cougars (1-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (2-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 63, Kettle Falls 45: Drew Kelly scored 25 points and made five 3-pointers and the visiting Broncos (3-0) defeated the Bulldogs (0-3) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday.

Girls basketball

Freeman 56, Newport 26: Peyton Aldendorf hit six 3-pointers, finished with 24 points and the Scotties (1-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-1) in a Northeast A League game on Friday.

Deer Park 64, Lakeside 44: Darien Herring scored 25 points and the Stags (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in a Northeast A game on Friday. Taylor Lyons added 15 for Deer Park.

Northwest Christian 48, Liberty 40: Teagan Colvin scored 19 points and the visiting Lancers (3-0) defeated the Crusaders (0-2) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday. Ava Budde made four three-point shots for 12 points for Liberty.

Wilbur-Creston 35, Northport 34: Callie Haden’s late layup lifted the Wildcats (1-0) over the Mustangs (0-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Friday. Sydney Schmierer led Wilbur-Creston with 13 points.

Kettle Falls 38, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36: Maya Edwards scored 14 points and the Bulldogs (3-0) edged the visiting Broncos (0-1) on Friday.

Garfield-Palouse 64, Wellpinit 59: Kenzie Peterson scored 35 points and the Vikings (1-0) defeated Wellpinit (0-1) in a Southeast 1B game on Friday. Paige Collier added 13 points for Garfield-Palouse. Dannae Norman led Wellpinit with 14 points.

Baseball

Coeur d’Alene 5, Highland 1: Troy Shepard allowed one hit with 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work and the Vikings (15-8) beat the Rams (18-12) in an Idaho 5A state consolation game on Friday. CdA faces Idaho Falls in the consolation final on Saturday at 10 am.

Bonneville 13, Sandpoint 2: The Bulldogs (18-10) were eliminated in an Idaho 4A State consolation game. Details were unavailable.

South Fremont 19, Bonners Ferry 0: The Badgers (15-10) were eliminated in an Idaho 3A State consolation game. Details were unavailable.

Fastpitch softball

Post Falls 19, Eagle 8: Kahlea Dumas hit two home runs and drove in five and the Trojans (18-6) defeated the Mustangs (20-9) in five innings an Idaho 5A consolation game on Friday. Alyssa Krause doubled twice with five RBIs for Post Falls, which faces Rocky Mountain on Saturday with a chance to advance to the third-place game.

Twin Falls 20, Lakeland 6: The Hawks (13-18) were eliminated in an Idaho 4A State consolation game. Details were unavailable.

Timberlake 13, South Fremont 1: Lily Carhart went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and the Tigers (23-4) beat the Cougars (10-15) in an Idaho 4A state consolation game on Friday. Timberlake faces Marsh Valley (16-7) on Saturday with a chance to advance to the third-place game. Timberlake fell to Gooding 15-0 in a first-round game earlier in the day.

Marsh Valley 15, Bonners Ferry 0: The Badgers (9-14) fell in an Idaho 3A State consolation game. Details were unavailable.

St. Maries 6, Declo 2: Taci Watkins struck out eleven and the Lumberjacks (23-3) defeated the Hornets (9-9) in an Idaho 2A state consolation game on Friday. Stacie Mitchell tripled and drove in two for St. Maries, which faces West Jefferson for a chance to advance to the third-place game.

