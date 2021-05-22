The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 49° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Jackson Harty scores 21 points to lead West Valley boys over North Central

UPDATED: Sat., May 22, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Boys basketball

West Valley 59, North Central 35: Jackson Harty scored 21 points and the Eagles (1-1) beat the visiting Indians (1-1) in a GSL 2A game on Saturday. Turner Livingston added 14 points and Rosko Schroder made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points West Valley. Donovan Renz led North Central with 12 points.

Deer Park 49, Newport 43: Dawson Youngblood had 25 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Stags (2-1) beat the Grizzlies (1-2) n a Northeast A game on Saturday. Nick Deerwester went 5 for 10 from the field with 15 points for Newport.

Freeman 68, Riverside 50: Details were unavailable.

Liberty 78, Reardan 41: London Foland scored 19 points and the Lancers (3-0) defeated the visiting Indians (0-2) in a Northeast 2B game on Saturday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 70, Chewelah 44: Drew Kelly scored 25 points and the Broncos (4-0) defeated the visiting Cougars (1-2) on Saturday. Chase Galbreath recorded 19 points for LRS. Nick Franks led Chewelah with 26 points.

St. George’s 79, Colfax 47: Nico Morales scored 24 points and grabbed 17 rebounds while Nick Watkins scored 26 points with seven rebounds and seven assists and the visiting Dragons (2-0) beat the Bulldogs (2-2) in a Northeast 2B game on Saturday.

Davenport 63, Kettle Falls 34: Tennessee Rainwater scored 26 points and the visiting Gorillas (2-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-2) on Saturday.

Cusick 103, Republic 30: Colton Seymour recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and the Panthers (1-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (0-1) in a Northeast 1B game on Saturday. Celias Holmes had a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds and Lewis Cullooyah added 21 points and five 3-pointers for Cusick.

Girls basketball

West Valley 48, North Central 36: Nevaeh Sherwood scored 24 points and grabbed 8 rebounds and the Eagles (2-0) defeated the visiting Indians (1-1) in a GSL 2A game on Saturday. Sara Patrick led North Central with 13 points.

Deer Park 51, Newport 44: Darian Herring scored 25 points and the visiting Stags (3-0) defeated the Grizzlies (0-3) in a Northeast A League game on Saturday. Taylor Lyons added 13 for Deer Park.

Colfax 50, St. George’s 19: Asher Cai scored 14 points and the Bulldogs (2-1) defeated the Dragons (0-2) in a Northeast 2B game on Saturday. Margreit Galow led St. Goerge’s with nine points.

Liberty 44, Reardan 33: Ellie Denny scored 18 points, Teagan Colvin added 17 and the Lancers (3-1) defeated the visiting Indians (0-3) in a Northeast 2B game on Saturday. Maddy Dewey led Reardan with 15 points.

Davenport 42, Kettle Falls 19: Darby Soliday scored 23 points and made four 3-pointers and the Gorillas (1-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (3-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Saturday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 58, Chewelah 37: Details were unavailable.

Selkirk 46, Northport 46: Sydnee Pettis hit the game-winning shot in overtime and the visiting Rangers (2-0) beat the Mustangs (0-2) in a Northeast 1B game on Saturday. Madison Chantry had four threes and 14 points for the Rangers. Madison Strayer had 13 points for Northport.

Wrestling

GSL 2A No. 1 at Clarkston

West Valley 54, Pullman 21.

West Valley 46, Clarkston 36. 

Pullman 42, East Valley 18.

East Valley vs Clarkston: Scores not reported.

Baseball

Coeur d’Alene 5, Idaho Falls 4: The Vikings (16-8) beat the Tigers (24-6) in the Idaho 5A state consolation final. Details were unavailable.

Fastpitch softball

Rocky Mountain 8, Post Falls 3: Rylie Gilbreath went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and the Grizzlies (27-2) beat the Trojans (17-7) in an Idaho 5A state loser-out game on Saturday at Mountain View HS. Kahlea Dumas went 2 for 4 with a home run for Post Falls, which finished fourth in the tournament.

Marsh Valley 10, Timberlake 7: The Eagles (17-7) beat the Tigers (23-5) in the Idaho 3A state consolation final. Details were unavailable.

West Jefferson 8, St. Maries 2: Jordyn Torgerson struck out 14 batters while recording one hit and one RBI and the visiting Panthers (23-3) beat the Lumberjacks (23-4) in the Idaho 2A state consolation final on Saturday.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories