Seahawks’ DK Metcalf on Russell Wilson’s offseason, that 100-meter race and his future in Seattle

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

What did Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf think of the offseason drama involving quarterback Russell Wilson?

Nothing.

That was the word from Metcalf himself during an appearance this week on “Victory The Podcast” with “Entourage” creator Doug Ellin and “Entourage” stars Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon.

“I don’t get into anybody’s business during the offseason,’’ Metcalf said when asked about the trade talk that centered on Wilson the past few months. “I’m secluded. Unless my name’s being mentioned, I’m away from it.’’

Metcalf added he wouldn’t feel the need to say anything to anybody in the organization unless a trade actually occurred.

“It would have to actually happen for me to take precautions or say something,’’ he said.

But with Wilson still safely in the fold and the team having made some other moves, Metcalf said he is excited for the 2021 season, which will be his third in the NFL.

“We got a lot of question marks filled in the offseason,’’ Metcalf said. “I can’t wait to get back to work with them.’’

That work could start as soon as next week.

The Seahawks will begin Phase 3 of the NFL’s offseason program Monday. That phase includes 10 Organized Team Activities (or OTAs) when players can work together in 11-on-11, or offense vs. defense, settings but with no pads or contact. Those sessions are voluntary. The third phase is scheduled to end with a three-day minicamp that is mandatory.

The Seahawks are among teams that have released statements through the NFLPA saying players will not take part in voluntary on-field drills due to concerns over COVID-19 (players have been attending virtual meetings since last month). As of Friday afternoon, it was unclear how many Seahawks might take part in OTAs or if the Seahawks might do as other teams have by essentially cutting deals with players to modify the program with the assurance players will then show up.

Coach Pete Carroll said last week he expected the 31 players who took part in rookie minicamp to participate in OTAs along with any other veterans who show up. Teams who had workouts this week appeared to have fairly full attendance.

There is no doubting the shape Metcalf is in, though.

Metcalf spent the past few months at what he said is his offseason home in Scottsdale, Arizona, training for his recent 100-meter race at the USA Track and Field Golden Games meet at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California.

Metcalf said on the podcast that he spent eight weeks specifically training for the race, in which he ran a 10.37. Metcalf did not qualify for the Olympic Trials – he would have needed a 10.2 or better – but he did impress many who didn’t figure a 6-foot-4, 235-pound football player could keep up with elite sprinters, especially because Metcalf had no experience running a competitive 100.

Metcalf said the race was an “amazing experience” while indicating he hadn’t been sure how he would do.

“I went through 100 different thoughts throughout that whole 100-meter race,’’ he said. “When I first started off I was like, ‘Oh, I’m actually keeping up with them a little bit,’ I got excited a little bit.’’

Metcalf said after the race his track days were done for now and his focus now squarely on the Seahawks.

He is coming off one of the best receiving seasons in team history having set a club record with 1,303 yards while scoring 10 touchdowns.

But as most of the rest of the offense, Metcalf’s numbers dropped some in the second half of the year – just one touchdown over the final six games and two over the final eight.

Asked what happened to the offense, Metcalf said, “My best explanation on that is I have no idea. I really don’t. We were still winning games, and so that’s the most important thing is winning football games. So that’s what we were doing, just trying to stay efficient and execute at a high level. And then we kind of lost the fire power going into the playoffs.’’

Metcalf already has established himself as a rising star in the NFL. But the 2021 season will be critical as he looks to set up his future – via NFL rules he can get a new contract following this season but not until then.

Metcalf likely will be able to command a deal that ranks with the top receivers in the NFL, potentially $20 million or more a year – his teammate, Tyler Lockett, just signed a new deal that averages $17.25 million – and would also secure him to Seattle for a long time.

Metcalf said that’s what he wants.

Asked if he’d like to stay in Seattle his entire career, Metcalf said: “I pray. I hate traveling, so I pray (to stay in Seattle).’’

Metcalf also said he loves playing for Carroll.

“I love his energy,’’ Metcalf said. “He lets me be myself. I can come in with a different color hair every week and he’s not going to call me out. …

“I came in with the mindset that I wasn’t a rookie (in 2019), so don’t treat me like one. He understood where I was coming from and said that as long as I handle my business and don’t get in trouble that I can act however I want to. That’s how he treated me from Day One and that’s what I love about him.”