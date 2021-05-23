‘A perfect fit’: North Central Principal Steve Fisk will be new Colville superintendent

Seeking a new challenge in a rural atmosphere, Steve Fisk has found both.

Fisk, the principal at North Central High School since 2013, was named last week as the new superintendent of the Colville School District in northeast Washington.

“When a good district opens, you have to go for it,” Fisk said.

Fisk’s departure means that all five comprehensive high schools in Spokane will have new leadership this fall.

Earlier this spring, principals Ken Schutz of Ferris and Julie Lee at Shadle Park announced their retirements.

Marybeth Smith and Lori Wyborney, the principals at Lewis and Clark and Rogers, respectively, have taken new roles at Spokane Public Schools.

Successors were named last month at all four schools.

A search for Fisk’s replacement is expected to begin immediately.

With a total enrollment of about 1,800, the district isn’t much larger than NC. However, Fisk said he was excited about the challenge of leading a district, especially in a rural setting reminiscent of his native Montana.

“Sometimes you can feel when it’s a perfect fit,” Fisk said.

Fisk said he was impressed with Colville’s strong academic reputation and above-average scores in standardized tests.

“The community really supports their schools,” said Fisk, who will replace retiring Superintendent Pete Lewis on July 1.

Fisk said he was impressed with Colville’s focus on “navigating post-secondary plans” for its students and working toward “coming out of the other side of the pandemic.”

In announcing Fisk’s appointment, the Colville school board praised Fisk as a “visionary leader who we believe is a wonderful fit for the position.”

After several years as an assistant principal in Hood River, Oregon, Fisk took a similar position at North Central in 2008 and was promoted to principal five years later.

During that time, the school opened its acclaimed Institute of Science and Technology, which later established an immersion program for middle-schoolers.

Last year, North Central posted a district-best 95% graduation rate.

“I’ve been lucky,” said Fisk, who gave most of the credit to NC’s teachers and staff.

“There’s a strong sense of pride here,” Fisk said.