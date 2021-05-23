Spokane Indians pregame: David Hill looks for second successful performance of week against Everett

The Spokane Indians (6-11) host the Everett AquaSox (11-6) in the finale of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Sunday at 5:09 p.m.

Starters

Indians: RHP David Hill (0-1, 3.52 ERA). Hill is facing the AquaSox for the second time this series. On Tuesday the former San Diego Torero threw 3 2/3 shutout innings while allowing just three hits and seven strikeouts.

AquaSox: RHP Juan Then (0-0, 3.86 ERA). Then is making his third start of the season. His outings have been brief but effective. He’s allowed just one earned run and two hits in both starts, with his longest going 2 2/3 innings last Sunday against Tri-City.

Lineup

1) Decolati-CF

2) Schunk-DH

3) Doyle-CF

4) MacIver-C

5) Toglia-1B

6) Stovall-2B

7) Creston-LF

8) Hatch-3B

9) Diaz-SS

Weather

First pitch – Cloudy, breezy, 68. Final out – chance of showers, 61

Player to watch

C Willie MacIver. Although MacIver saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end last night, he has been the consistent piece to the Spokane offense this series. The catcher is batting .375 with two homers, three RBI, and six runs against Everett.

Last game

Brenton Doyle hit a three-run homer in the third, LJ Hatch added a two-run single in the fifth and the Spokane Indians dug their way out of a 5-0 hole to beat the Everett AquaSox 7-5.

The Indians (6-11) have beaten the now tied-for-first-place AquaSox (11-6) four out of the last five games.

Indians starter Chris McMahon struggled early but settled in to earn his first professional win, retiring nine of his last 10 batters. He went six innings and allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts. He threw 57 of his 91 pitches for strikes.

“They’re all learning lessons. This is great learning opportunities for these kids,” manager Scott Little said. “It’s only going to make him better, I hope.”

“The guys came back behind me, got some runs back,” McMahon said. “Big home run by Brenton, trying to put me right back into it. I said, ‘Alright, we’re only down two now, you still got to keep pitching.’ So, yeah, that turned out to be a good one.”