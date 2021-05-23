Water Cooler: Essential gear for bike commuters

May is a month that people across the nation commemorate bikes. Washington state celebrates National Bike to Work Month, also referred to in other areas as Bike Everywhere Month or National Bike Month. National Bike to Work week just passed, but there is still the rest of May to find a way to get out on a bike.

One way many people integrate cycling into their life is by commuting to work by bike. It’s a great way to get started because it is so rewarding. This helps you stay excited through the initial learning curve of becoming a bike commuter, primarily revolving around all the little details that go into creating your ideal commuting set up.

With infinite choices out there, it is important to just start with the basics. The basics get you rolling, and the fun comes in as you learn more about your preferences, so don’t get ahead of yourself with all the latest gear and upgrades.

If you have been curious about bike commuting and want to give it a go yourself, here are a few ideas to consider that will help you decide what gear and accessories best suit your commute.

Assuming you have already chosen or have a bike, the next matter to attend to is safety. The most obvious item here is the helmet. New helmets are safer than questionable old ones that might have been dropped or weakened over time with wear and tear. Something five years old or less is best. It should look to be in good condition, but appearance is not a guarantee that it is as effective as it once was.

Front and rear lights are a must. They aren’t necessary in bright daylight, but they make you more visible in any condition. If you plan to ride in cloudy and rainy weather, or at night, they are essential. The front light can be set to a flashing mode in the day, and a consistent beam at night. Rear red tail lights help drivers stay alert to you as they come up behind you. Any other reflective gear or bright clothing also helps make you more visible. Bells are great for alerting pedestrians on shared pathways and in the roadways.

The other biggest concern with commuting is how you plan to carry your belongings to and from your destination. You can carry things on the frame of the bike with pannier bags or baskets. This requires a rear or front rack on the bike. You could also carry things in a backpack. This can limit your storage and be uncomfortable for long rides, but it’s a convenient and simple option.

In case of minor mechanical problems or a flat tire, you also need a few tools. A spare tube, tire levers, a patch kit and a mini-pump or CO2 cartridge are the essentials for fixing flat tires. Your tire should have numbers indicating what kind of tube it fits. You can also get a basic bicycle multitool, which mostly contains hex wrenches and a chain tool.

Most important of all, you need a high-quality lock. D locks are great, and even better if they have an extra cable to secure the other tire. Chain locks are also reliable, but hard to carry. They are best for permanent bike storage, such as a garage.

The last thing to consider is clothing. Decide if you can wear your work clothes on your ride or if you need to change when you arrive. Even if you don’t plan on riding in poor weather, have a rain jacket on you in case of an unpredictable downpour.

With that, you’re on your way to becoming a bike commuter.