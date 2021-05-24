The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 67° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  NCAA basketball

Former Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook transferring to Georgia

UPDATED: Mon., May 24, 2021

Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook, left, eyes the basket against BYU in the WCC Tournament title game in Las Vegas. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook, left, eyes the basket against BYU in the WCC Tournament title game in Las Vegas. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791
Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook, left, eyes the basket against BYU in the WCC Tournament title game in Las Vegas. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook, left, eyes the basket against BYU in the WCC Tournament title game in Las Vegas. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

Aaron Cook will be wearing a different Bulldogs uniform next season.

The former Gonzaga guard announced Monday he is transferring to Georgia.

“Blessed and excited to commit to the University of Georgia for my final season,” Cook tweeted. “Let’s get to work.”

Cook entered the transfer portal nearly a month ago after averaging 4.2 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game in his lone season as a Zag.

Cook, a native of St. Louis, will play his final season of eligibility for the Bulldogs in the SEC. He joined Gonzaga as a grad transfer from Southern Illinois. He is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to student-athletes last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-1 Cook figures to compete for the starting point guard position after All-SEC guard Sahvir Wheeler’s transfer to Kentucky. Georgia finished 14-12 last season and 7-11 in the SEC.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.