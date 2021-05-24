Former Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook transferring to Georgia
UPDATED: Mon., May 24, 2021
Aaron Cook will be wearing a different Bulldogs uniform next season.
The former Gonzaga guard announced Monday he is transferring to Georgia.
“Blessed and excited to commit to the University of Georgia for my final season,” Cook tweeted. “Let’s get to work.”
Cook entered the transfer portal nearly a month ago after averaging 4.2 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game in his lone season as a Zag.
Cook, a native of St. Louis, will play his final season of eligibility for the Bulldogs in the SEC. He joined Gonzaga as a grad transfer from Southern Illinois. He is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to student-athletes last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6-foot-1 Cook figures to compete for the starting point guard position after All-SEC guard Sahvir Wheeler’s transfer to Kentucky. Georgia finished 14-12 last season and 7-11 in the SEC.
