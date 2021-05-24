GSL basketball roundup: Dylan Darling scores 25 points to help Central Valley boys top Lewis and Clark

Boys basketball

Central Valley 72, Lewis and Clark 53: Dylan Darling scored 25 points and went 10 of 14 from the line and the Bears (3-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (2-3) in a 4A/3A game. Central Valley led by 25 at intermission. Teagen Hoard tallied 13 points and Gavin Gilstrap chipped in 11 for CV. Gentz Hillburn led LC with 16 points.

Gonzaga Prep 62, Mead 43: Jayden Stevens scored 22 points and the visiting Bullpups (3-1) beat the Panthers (0-3) in a 4A/3A game. Hodges Flemming made four 3-pointers and added 20 points for Gonzaga Prep. Ryan Mount scored 12 points and Luke Russell had 11 for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 59, Ferris 39: Tyson Degenhart scored 20 points and the Wildcats (3-0) defeated the visiting Saxons (1-3) in a 4A/3A game. Kylo Simpson added 10 for Mt. Spokane. Kobe Smith led Ferris with eight points.

University 73, Cheney 40: The Titans (3-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-3) in a 4A/3A game. Details were unavailable.

Clarkston 56, Pullman 49 (OT): Grayson Hunt scored 14 points, Steven Burkett added 12 and the visiting Bantams (3-0) edged the Greyhounds (1-2) in overtime in a 2A game. Clarkston’s Conrad Dudley knocked down game-tying free throws to send the game to OT. Kasch Auer led Clarkston with 12 points.

Shadle Park 71, North Central 53: Jamil Miller scored 29 points and hit four 3-pointers as the Highlanders (3-1) used a strong fourth quarter to down the visiting Indians (1-2) in a 2A game. Kohlby Sorweide added 16 points for Shadle Park. Levi Edwards knocked down three 3-pointers and led North Central with 16 points.

Rogers 57, East Valley 51: Kaiden Humbird scored 23 points and the visiting Pirates (1-2) beat the Knights (0-3) in a 2A game. Joe Hofstee and Jesse Stevens scored 13 points apiece for East Valley.

Othello 47, West Valley 46: Rodrigo Garza scored 19 points and the Huskies (2-1) edged the visiting Eagles (1-2) in a 2A game. Jackson Harty had 12 points for WV.

Girls basketball

University 36, Cheney 29: Eliannah Ramirez scored 16 points and the Titans (2-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-3) in a 4A/3A game. Emma Evans led Cheney with 11.

Mt. Spokane 46, Ferris 44: Jaimyn Sides led Mt. Spokane with four 3-pointers and 17 points and the Wildcats (1-2) defeated the visiting Saxons (0-4) in a 4A/3A game. Gracey Neal added 10 for Mt. Spokane. Kendall Omlin led Ferris with 10 points.

Central Valley 59, Lewis and Clark 50: Grace Geldien scored 23 points, MJ Bruno added 14 and the visiting Bears (3-0) beat the Tigers (2-2) in a 4A/3A game. Andie Zylak and Ashlee Evertine had 12 points apiece for LC.

Mead 63, Gonzaga Prep 49: Olivia Moore scored 24 points, Teryn Gardner added 13 and the Panthers (3-0) topped the visiting Bullpups (2-1) in a 4A/3A game. Sitara Byrd led G-Prep with 21 points and Lucy Lynn added 14.

Clarkston 76, Pullman 42: Ashlyn Wallace hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points and the visiting Bantams (4-0) beat the Greyhounds (2-1) in a 2A game. Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with 28 points.

East Valley 62, Rogers 33: Mataya Green scored 30 points and went 10 of 17 at the line and the Knights (2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (0-2) in a 2A game. Ellie Syverson added 15 points for East Valley. Sydney Vining led Rogers with 11.

West Valley 51, Othello 46: Chloe DeHaro scored 19 points, Nevaeh Sherwood added 14 and the visiting Eagles (3-0) beat the Huskies (0-3) in a 2A game. Annalee Coronado scored 14 points and Maciah Tovar had 13 to lead Othello.

Shadle Park 49, North Central 31: The Highlanders (1-2) beat the visiting Indians (1-2) in a 2A game.