A&E >  Music

New concerts on sale in Spokane: Death Cab for Cutie, Monkees and Ashley McBryde

UPDATED: Mon., May 24, 2021

By Don Chareunsy donc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5446

As life rolls along toward more normalcy in this pandemic, concerts continue to be added to the calendar. Here are three new shows in town:

• The Monkees’ the Monkees Farewell Tour kicks off Sept. 8 at First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Tickets are $47.50, $77.50 and $95. More: (509) 279-7000 and firstinterstatecenter.org.

• Also Sept. 8, Death Cab for Cutie, with guest Deep Sea Diver, is at the Pavilion at Riverfront Park, 574 N. Howard St. Tickets are $49.50; $55 at the door. More: axs.com.

• And country singer Ashley McBryde, with guest Ray Fulcher, brings her “This Town Talks Tour” to Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave., on Sept. 23. Tickets are $22.50-$39.50. More: (509) 624-1200 and foxtheaterspokane.org.

