Washington State edge rusher Lolani Langi enters transfer portal

It appears Lolani Langi’s time with Washington State’s football program will be short-lived.

Langi, a former three-star recruit who was once committed to Boise State as a linebacker before serving an LDS mission, has entered the transfer portal less then a month after completing spring camp in Pullman, Rivals.com reported Monday.

The South Jordan, Utah, native committed to WSU in February as a walk-on and played primarily at the highly competitive edge rusher position during spring practice.

Although Langi would’ve padded the team’s depth at edge, it was unexpected that the former Mountain West commit would overtake veterans like Ron Stone Jr., Brennan Jackson or Willie Taylor III for starting jobs, let alone pass younger players such as Gabriel Lopez, Moon Ashby, Justin Lohrenz or Quinn Roff. Langi didn’t record any stats during the Crimson and Gray game.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound freshman was offered by Nick Rolovich out of high school when WSU’s coach was still at Hawaii and he held two Pacific-12 Conference offers from Utah and California along with another school from his home state, BYU.