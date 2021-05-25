After woman beaten to unconsciousness in her home, detectives seek security footage

Detectives are hoping members of the public will have helpful footage after a Spokane Valley woman was beaten in her home to the point of hospitalization Monday, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 4:15 p.m. Monday, two men broke into a woman’s 16th Avenue home in Spokane Valley and restrained and violently assaulted her, according to the release.

The woman, who suffered serious injuries to her head and torso from being cut and beaten, could not identify the men involved because she lost consciousness during the attack, the release said. With the information they have so far, detectives believe the woman was not a random target, according to the release.

Deputies checked the home and the surrounding area and did not find suspects, the release said. Major Crimes Detectives and Spokane County Forensic Unit personnel collected evidence and documented the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have home surveillance video from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday on East 16th Avenue between the 14500 block and the 15100 block or the north and south side roads within a block or so of this area to call Detective Julian Covella at (509) 477-3238, reference No. 10065647.

The Sheriff’s Office will not release a more exact location to protect the privacy of the victim, according to the release.