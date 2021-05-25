The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Eight injured in multiple-vehicle crash that closed part of I-90 in downtown Spokane

UPDATED: Tue., May 25, 2021

All westbound lanes of I-90 were blocked Tuesday after a multiple-vehicle crash near exit 281 for Colville. (Courtesy of WSDOT)
By Maggie Quinlan maggieq@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A multiple-vehicle crash on I-90 in downtown Spokane caused all westbound and two eastbound lanes to be blocked around 5:30 Tuesday and sent eight people to local hospitals, officials said.

As of shortly after 8 p.m., all lanes were reopened, officials said.

State trooper Jeff Sevigney said there were no serious reported injuries as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, but the Spokane Fire Department later reported that eight people had been injured, one critically. One of the injured people had to be freed using the jaws of life, the department said.

Washington State Patrol reported the crash near exit 281 for Colville in a news release Tuesday evening that said troopers did not know yet if alcohol was a factor.

Westbound traffic was backed up to the Altamont Street interchange roughly 3 miles by 5:40 p.m., according to a WSDOT tweet. Eastbound I-90 traffic was also backing up to near the US 2 interchange, according to WSDOT.

This is a developing story.

