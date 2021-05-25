Medical examiner: Man died of natural causes before 4-car crash on I-90 last week

The man who was believed to have been killed in a four-car crash on Interstate 90 last week actually died of natural causes, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

Peter Remington, 61, died because blood had gathered in the pericardial sac of his heart, placing pressure on the organ and preventing the heart from functioning properly.

His official cause of death is “cardiac tamponade; due to hemopericardium; due to ruptured posterior wall myocardial infarct; due to thrombotic occlusion of posterior descending coronary artery,” according to the medical examiner’s office. His manner of death was deemed natural.

Remington was driving a Chevrolet truck west on Sprague Avenue near South Dyer Road Thursday when he crossed into the eastbound lanes of traffic, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chevy collided with a Ford F150, Porsche Macan and a Toyota Camry before coming to a stop.

A witness told police Remington appeared slumped over before the crash even occurred.

The driver of the F150 had an injury to his left arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The women driving the other two vehicles were uninjured.