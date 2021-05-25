Police suspect man shot at girlfriend after officers were called about the same couple fighting the day before

Police believe that during a Monday morning domestic violence shooting, a bullet came close to injuring a woman at Cataldo Avenue and Madelia Street, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Spokane police arrested 24-year-old Alfonzo Ortiz, a six-time convicted felon, in connection with the shooting Monday night. Ortiz was booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree domestic violence assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the news release.

Witnesses told police a vehicle pulled up to a home near the intersection and an occupant threw something at a man. The man then ran toward the vehicle and fired one round.

Police said Ortiz fled the scene on foot with a handgun at the time of the shooting.

Officers had responded to an argument between the woman whom the bullet narrowly missed and Ortiz Sunday but did not establish probable cause for a crime, the release said. The woman was not injured after the Monday shooting, the release said.

Ortiz has six felony convictions, including second-degree kidnapping, second-degree robbery, harassment with a threat to kill and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said victims of domestic violence should call 911 in emergencies and in nonemergencies seek help on the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition website.